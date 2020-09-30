It seems safe to say that Lincoln has finally managed to brush off its "fancy Ford" reputation. Nothing illustrates this better than Black Label, Lincoln’s range-topping trim level that elevates its various models' style, status and, of course, price. We recently found ourselves with a 2020 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (the plug-in hybrid) in Black Label trim, and decided it was time for a deeper look at what this trim gives you in Lincoln’s three-row crossover.

In case you’re new to Black Label, you’ll need to know that Lincoln organizes the options into “themes.” For the Aviator, you have the choice of Flight (tan and black), Destination (a deep red featured in our Black Label Interior Tour video), and the Chalet (brown and cream) theme fitted to our test car. Here’s how Lincoln describes it: “Chalet offers Espresso and Alpine Savannah leathers and deep Silverwood appliqués, with touches designed to awaken the senses.”

The colors and trims used are supposed to remind of long weekends in the Swiss Alps. It’s all a bit colorful and over the top, but Black Label is supposed to be exactly that. Despite being festooned with modern tech and features, the Aviator is remarkably old world in styling. Lincoln isn’t trying to be a sporty American BMW like Cadillac has. Instead, Lincoln created its own identity and brand of American luxury, differentiating itself from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus and others in doing so.

Lincoln put together an interior layout that makes sense and doesn’t alienate older, less tech-inclined buyers (you know, the demographic who not only typically buy Lincolns, but high-priced luxury cars in general). Sure, there’s a big 10-inch touchscreen perched above the air vents, but there are also physical buttons for all your climate controls and audio controls. You can adjust these systems through the screen, as well, but we think easy and safe toggles like these still deserve a place in cars. They’re especially welcome when surrounded by expensive-feeling trim and backed by the pretty Silverwood.

We’re less fond of the button gear shifter, but at least it’s not confusing and is something anybody could learn to live with. It also does a decent job of staying out of the way and leaving more space for storage. Lincoln gives you plenty of that in this crossover, too. A couple premium pull doors in the center console open to reveal USB ports, cupholders and a place to slot your phone. Pop open the padded and comfy armrest, and you’ll find a wireless phone charger and plenty of room for miscellaneous items. Hidden under the leather-covered bridge is another sneaky storage bin. This one is covered in grippy rubber that’s been pressed into the shape of Lincoln logos. It’s a nice touch in an interior full of thoughtful additions.

Springing for the Black Label gets you all of the supple leather, pretty stitching, piping and miles of premium trim you can see in the photos, but it also makes sure the car is fully loaded with convenience features. The 30-way Perfect Position seats offer a number of massage programs that are just as good as you’ll find in a Mercedes. A 28-speaker Revel audio system successfully cancels out any remaining tire or road noise with fantastic clarity. The air suspension provides a better ride than you’ll ever find in the truck-based Navigator.

Plus, Black Label isn't just about fancier color schemes and a loaded equipment list. It also comes with free service for four years or 50,000 miles, and concierge service for each dealer visit. It’s the full hand-and-foot experience, which is exactly what should be provided for the luxury car price.

Back seat riders still get soft, perforated leather seats, but they’re not the Perfect Position buckets you find in the front seats. The mini touchscreen on the back of the armrest for music, climate and seat controls is a nice touch, and so is the large central storage bay in between the seats. For more about the back seat space and features, West Coast Editor James Riswick goes over it all in the video below. There's also a review of the cargo area.

If you want to know more about the screen experience inside the Aviator, check out our Lincoln infotainment review where we go over the Sync 3 infotainment system found within Lincoln’s latest models. The conclusion on the Aviator Black Label interior is simple. It’s the best America offers. Period.

Lincoln Aviator Back Seat Review

Lincoln Aviator Cargo Review