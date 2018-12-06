2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Drivers' Notes Review | American luxury

Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder: It's really hard to talk about the Black Label without focusing on the interior. Honestly, though, that's what made me love this car despite myself. I've said

I had trouble finding any issues to complain about with the execution of this interior, but I managed to find a couple. First — and this doesn't really count — there's no cupholder big enough to accommodate

Still, I could comfortably live in this car ... which is to say it's opulent, but also huge. While the trucky ride is hidden behind levels of well-crafted luxury, this thing still drives every bit as big as it is. It tends to drift about in its lane, take up a ton of space in any parking lot, and has you creeping through parking structures with your eyes up, constantly calculating the space between the roof glass and the ceiling (or, in the case of our underground garage, steel structural I-beams). I'd hate to mar that beautiful Chroma Crystal Blue paint.

Also, my large son thought it was a fine, roomy vehicle ...

The large son checks out the swank interior of of the @LincolnMotorCo Navigator for the first time. It's got a seatbelt in the back ... for dads! @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/wuxMq5FTfA — John "Feed Me Efficient Cars, Please" Snyder (@jbeltzsnyder) November 30, 2018

This @LincolnMotorCo Navigator has little lights to help you buckle up the seatbelts in the dark. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/5NlTqjfzej — John "Feed Me Efficient Cars, Please" Snyder (@jbeltzsnyder) December 1, 2018

It was hard to find anything to complain about in this car's interior, but I did, finally: The placement of the PRND controls in the @LincolnMotorCo Navigator kept throwing me off, even after three nights in the thing. @therealautoblog pic.twitter.com/GSa1BJhPxh — John "Feed Me Efficient Cars, Please" Snyder (@jbeltzsnyder) December 3, 2018