The 2021 Volvo XC90 is the biggest vehicle in Volvo’s lineup, serving up three rows of Swedish luxury. It’s an attractive crossover that’s instantly recognizable as a Volvo, serving as the flagship that led the brand’s revival a few years back. Volvo offers choices galore with the XC90, whether that be through trim levels or powertrain options. None of them are distinct performance models in the vein of the BMW X5 M or the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63, but the XC90’s appeal isn’t held in 0-60 mph times and freakish handling. Instead, Volvo focuses on what it does best: Safety, efficiency and classic styling that makes us swoon. It’s spacious and cosseting when fully decked out. And while the price can rise quickly, Volvo has entry-level versions that are attainable and priced below the competition. Despite this generation starting to age, Volvo keeps it updated enough to conceal its graying areas. Those looking for something shiny and flashy should look elsewhere, because even if the snappy tech and diverse powertrain lineup are intriguing, the XC90 still flies under the radar. It’s the luxury crossover for a family that doesn’t wish to boast about its bank account, but still wants a taste of the finer things in life. There’s even a plug-in hybrid version for those wanting something that’s both quick and efficient. What’s new for 2021? Volvo has added to the list of standard features for the new year. Now, you get adaptive LED headlights, wireless phone charging and front park assist as standard. Rear passengers gain two USB-C chargers, and the heated wipers are made available as part of the Climate Package. The T8 plug-in hybrid model is renamed as the XC90 Recharge, and it gets a new entry-level Inscription Express trim. The R-Design model gets a new glossy black grille design. Volvo’s 112-mph speed limiter goes into effect across the lineup this year. Lastly, Volvo has done some color and interior trim shuffling, but nothing major.

What are the XC90's interior and in-car technology like? No matter the trim level, the 2021 Volvo XC90’s cabin is a lesson in minimalism. The vibe is different from any of the German or Japanese luxury machines. Where BMW and Mercedes dashes are festooned with design flourishes and obvious luxury, the XC90 is laid back and staid. Muted wood inlays grace the dash of luxury models, whereas metal inlays are used on sportier builds. You can get a dose of flash with the Inscription trim and its Orrefors Crystal shift knob, but even that piece pales in comparison to BMW’s gaudy glass-cut gear lever. The XC90’s tech is a mixed bag, and the minimalist theme carries over to a fault. A 9-inch touchscreen comes standard as the centerpiece of the dash. It’s vertically-oriented and runs Volvo’s Sensus infotainment software. Volvo has improved its speed and performance in recent years, but it still hiccups on initial startup from time to time. All of your climate and seat controls are placed within the screen, so you’re left without any physical buttons there. A few audio playback buttons can be found below the screen, but it’s still a tech fiend’s paradise. The optional Bowers & Wilkins audio system is updated and even better for 2021, too. Volvo’s 12-inch digital instrument cluster comes standard, and it continues the minimalism theme with a simple layout and limited customization. As you’d expect in a big luxury crossover, this one can be loaded to the gills with desirable features like a head-up display and massaging seats. How big is it? The XC90 is the biggest Volvo, allowing for three rows of passengers to come along for the ride. Its length is similar to other mid-size crossovers like the BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Acura MDX and all-new Genesis GV80. However, not only can you fit six or seven passengers in the XC90, there's a very good chance that all those passengers will actually be comfortable. The third row is actually habitable for adults, which is rarity in luxury crossovers apart from bigger, pricier models like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS. The XC90's boxy shape is well-suited to cargo, though, and is similarly better than most competitors. That is particularly true with all rows raised, as our XC90 Luggage Test showed it capable of holding four medium suitcases behind the third row. You'll be lucky to fit two in most competitors.