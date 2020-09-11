In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. Before they get to the juicy news of the week, they chat about the cars they've been driving, including a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, Audi A6 Allroad, Mazda CX-9 and Kia Niro. It's been a busy week in the news department, with GM investing in Nikola, Lucid Motors launching the Air electric sedan, Maserati unveiling the MC20 mid-engined supercar and a farewell to the Lexus GS. Then they talk about having a newfound respect for the Fox Body Mustang and the Mazda CX-9.
Autoblog Podcast #644
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Cars we're driving
- GM buys $2 billion stake in Nikola, will build Badger hydrogen-electric pickup
- Lucid Air production electric luxury sedan is a dream revealed
- Mid-engined, 621-horsepower MC20 inaugurates a new era for Maserati
- Lexus GS dead for 2021
- Respect to:
- Fox Body Mustang
- Mazda CX-9
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes
