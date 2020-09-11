Podcast

Lucid Air and Maserati MC20 unveiled | Autoblog Podcast #644

Plus driving the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, Audi A6 Allroad, Mazda CX-9 and Kia Niro

Sep 11th 2020 at 4:33PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. Before they get to the juicy news of the week, they chat about the cars they've been driving, including a Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R, Audi A6 Allroad, Mazda CX-9 and Kia Niro. It's been a busy week in the news department, with GM investing in Nikola, Lucid Motors launching the Air electric sedan, Maserati unveiling the MC20 mid-engined supercar and a farewell to the Lexus GS. Then they talk about having a newfound respect for the Fox Body Mustang and the Mazda CX-9.

Autoblog Podcast #644

Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly

Rundown

Feedback

Related Video:

Audi A6 allroad Information

Audi A6 allroad
X

Sign in to post

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X