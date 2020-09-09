The slow drip of Lucid Air sedan teasers culminated Wednesday with the world debut of the production version of the startup's electric car with a range of up to 517 miles. Starting below $80,000 and available in four initial variants, the first examples of the Lucid Air will arrive in customer driveways starting in the spring of 2021.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson has a rather impressive résumé, seeing as how he had stints at both Lotus and Jaguar as an engineer before being poached by Tesla's Elon Musk to work on what would become the Model S. Yeah, you could saw Rawlinson knows a thing or two about packaging electric sedans, which is where the Air sedan's true strength lies.

Lucid's engineers have found new ways to further minimize the intrusion of key components like drive units, chassis elements and crash structure in such a way as to open up the Air's interior while retaining all of the advantages of its modular systems. Lucid calls it "Space Concept."

In addition to a spacious, futuristic cabin, Lucid says the Air offers a total of 26.1 cubic feet of cargo space. It lays claim to the largest EV frunk in the segment, at 9.9 cubic feet, which is more than double the Ford Mustang Mach-E’s 4.8 cubes. After doing some back-of-the-napkin math, we must conclude that the Air's trunk boasts 16.2 cubic feet of cargo room. That's cavernous — on par with a Dodge Challenger’s.

Speaking of the Lucid Air's 1,080-horsepower powertrain, this dual-motor (one front, one rear) unit will propel the 500-mile electric car to 60 MPH in under 2.5 seconds as it makes its way through the quarter-mile in just 9.9 seconds. Lucid reckons that quarter-mile time is good enough to make its all-electric Air sedan the quickest four-door EV on the planet.

It's also the quickest to charge. Lucid says its "Wunderbox" charging unit and native 900-volt charging support can replenish 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes; that's nearly twice as fast as what a Model S is capable of. Tesla's advantage will come from the size of its existing Supercharger network, but Lucid's partnership with Electrify America should guarantee at least some infrastructure for early adopters.

Each of Lucid's drive units is capable of producing up to 670 horsepower, but total performance of the flagship Dream model at launch will top out at 1,080 hp. During a media preview of the sedan, Rawlinson showed off an upgraded rear subframe module with two integrated drive units, ostensibly capable of advanced torque vectoring. Combined with a third unit up front, well, let's just say there's a lot more performance to be unlocked in future Lucid Air variants.