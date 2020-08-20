The bestselling midsize pickup for the past 15 years has been the Toyota Tacoma. After receiving a spritz for the 2020 model year, the third-generation Tacoma gets some sprinkles and another cherry to keep it interesting going into 2021. Two special editions that were introduced at this year's Chicago Auto Show enter the mix for 2021. Both offer 4x2 and 4x4 drivetrains, taking the range of six main Tacoma trims out to 33 different configurations between cab, bed length, and drivetrain choices.

The 2021 Tacoma Trail Special Edition is based on the SR5 and gets black badges and dark gray 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels on all-terrain tires, black seats with tan stitching, all-weather floor mats, a 120-volt outlet in the bed, and a lockable, insulated storage box in the bed with a drain plug. The 2021 Tacoma Nightshade Edition starts with the Limited trim to carry the dark formula into the truck line. Dark Smoke 18-inch wheels and black accents outside pair with black leather-trim seats inside.

Base prices for the six main trims climb a touch, from $100 to $315. The MSRPs for the standard models and special editions after the $1,175 destination fee are:

SR Access Cab 4x2 $27,325 (+$100)

SR5 Access Cab 4x2 $29,115 ($115)

Trail Special Edition 4x2 $35,180

TRD Sport Access Cab 4x2 $34,245 (+$285)

TRD Off-Road Double Cab 4x2 $34,315 (+$315)

TRD Limited Double Cab 4x2 $40,080 (+$125)

Nightshade Edition 4x2 $41,080

TRD Pro Double Cab 4x4 $45,250 (+$115)

For next year, every Tacoma with a V6 gets dual-zone automatic air conditioning. The SR5 trim and those above will include first aid kits, and the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road will feature upgraded audio that enables premium Remote Services. Also on the TRD Pro, Army Green drops off the color palette, replaced by Lunar Rock. And every Tacoma continues to come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P), the driver safety suite that includes auto high-beams, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, and and Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection.

