After today, eight vehicles in Toyota's lineup will be offered with available Nightshade treatment. At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, Toyota debuted the black package on three more rides, the Tundra, Tacoma and Sequoia. They join the Camry, the Corolla sedan, the Corolla hatchback, the Sienna and the 4Runner in the Nightshade family.

In total, Toyota has seven new SUV and truck variants in Chicago. Next to the new Trail Special Editions and the Highlander XSE, the Japanese automaker's exhibit features three new blacked-out special editions. The Sequoia, Tundra and Tacoma Nightshades are based on rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive 2021 model year vehicles in Limited trims, not SE trims, as seen on other Nightshades.

In all three vehicles, Toyota added a dark chrome grille, black mirror caps, black door handles, and all-black leather-trim seating. On the Tacoma, Toyota applied 18-inch Dark Smoke wheels, a black exhaust tip, black fog light bezels, and a new black grille insert design. The Tundra has 20-inch black wheels and a black exhaust tip, and the Sequoia has 20-inch black wheels, dark body moldings, dark lower grille surrounds, dark fog light surrounds, and dark chrome Sequoia badging.

Although the desired appearance seems to be all black, Toyota does offer the trucks in other colors. In addition to Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic, the Tacoma and Tundra are available in Windchill Pearl, the Tundra can be had in Super White, and the Sequoia can be ordered in Blizzard Pearl.

Toyota didn't announce pricing, but the Tacoma and Tundra will be limited to 5,000 examples, while the Sequoia will be limited to 2,500.

