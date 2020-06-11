In November, 2019, Ram launched a year-long campaign of releasing five special-edition 1500s (two colors each) to honor the five branches of the United States armed forces. Ram first showed off a 1500 in Gator green, and the most recent examples are seen in Patriot Blue and Ceramic Gray. Each model has several special-edition features, such as a plethora of American flags, and each color is limited to 500-1,000 examples.

Ram's Built to Serve model program launched last year around Veteran's Day and continues this week with Flag Day, June 14, 2020, as the peg. Ram doesn't specify which color set goes with which military branch, but it's fairly easy to connect the dots. The first launch, which included Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black (1,000 units) is likely a nod to the army. This launch, which includes Patriot Blue (1,000 units) and Ceramic Gray (1,000 units), is almost certainly a nod to the navy.

The next three sets will release in the future. Anvil (1,000 units) and Billet Silver (1,000 units) might be for the U.S. Air Force, while Tank (1,000 units) and Flame Red (1,000 units) could honor the Marines. The most limited release will feature Spitfire (500 units) and Bright White (500 units) paint schemes, and likely links to the coast guard.

The exterior of every Built to Serve truck wears an American flag and "Built to Serve" decal on each rear quarter panel. They also have 20-inch Technical Gray aluminum wheels, body-color wheel arches, a black grille, black grille surround, black bumpers, black-bezel lighting, black badging, black side steps, and black dual four-inch exhaust tips.

Available on all body styles and powertrains, the Built to Serve Package is a $2,795 option.

The interior of each Built to Serve 1500 has been dressed to fit each branch, as well. The first round had Light Frost contrast stitching, this round features Light Ambassador Blue stitching, the next will feature Light Diesel Gray, then Core Green, then Orange. Built to Serve embroidered Velcro panels are found on each front seat, and buyers can add their own patches on a separate Velcro panel on the inside shoulder of the front seats. The back of each front seat has Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing. Other features include Black Onyx Chrome interior trim, cloth and vinyl Sport seats, lockable console storage, all-weather rubber floor mats, and a Built to Serve instrument panel badge.

Bettering the offering, each Built to Serve truck has been equipped with off-road equipment, as well. All Built to Serve trucks have all-terrain tires, electronic-locking rear axles, hill-descent control, front suspension skid plates, steering gear skid plates, fuel tank skid plates, transfer tank skid plates, tow hooks, and heavy-duty front and rear shocks.

Related Video: