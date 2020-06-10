Official

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E picks up new color called Cyber Orange

It's also joined by Dark Matter Gray

Jun 10th 2020 at 6:00AM
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange
  • Image Credit: Ford
  • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange
  • Image Credit: Ford

Though the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed last fall, Ford wasn't quite done making little tweaks. The company is now announcing two new colors for the crossover: Dark Matter Gray and Cyber Orange, the latter of which is shown above.

The orange seems like a metallic version of the famous Grabber Orange featured on various generations of Mustang sports cars. We're happy to see it, since the Mach-E color lineup was pretty much a spectrum of grays save for Rapid Red Metallic and Grabber Blue Metallic. Dark Matter Gray doesn't help keep the Mustang Mach-E colorful, but hey, we're trying to look on the bright side of things right now.

Space White
  • Space White
  • Image Credit: Ford
Iconic SIlver
  • Iconic SIlver
  • Image Credit: Ford
Shadow Black
  • Shadow Black
  • Image Credit: Ford
Carbonized Gray
  • Carbonized Gray
  • Image Credit: Ford
Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Image Credit: Ford
Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Image Credit: Ford
Select
  • Select
  • Image Credit: Ford
Grabber Blue (GT)
  • Grabber Blue (GT)
  • Image Credit: Ford

Unfortunately, Cyber Orange, as well as Dark Matter Gray, isn't available to all Mustang Mach-Es. It's exclusive to the GT trim, which is the high-output model making 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque. It also gets wider tires and a unique front fascia with an aggressive faux grille for a sporty look. If you're interested, you can submit an order with Ford, and your Mach-E GT should arrive next summer.

Featured Gallery2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT in Cyber Orange
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Cyber Orange

