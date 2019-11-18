The Ford Mustang Mach-E officially arrived on the scene last night, and the configurator is already up and running. It’s a relatively robust builder on Ford’s site now, though there are no selectable options yet. Still, it gives us the opportunity to see the differences between the five available trims, exterior colors and interior upholstery options in photos. The gallery below shows the seven exterior paint colors on the base Select trim.

Listed in order of the slideshow are: Space White, Iconic SIlver, Shadow Black, Carbonized Gray, Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat ($400), Star White Metallic Tri-Coat ($600) and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat ($400). All of those colors can be had on the Select, Premium, California RT.1 Edition and GT trims. Grabber Blue Metallic (color option number eight) is available on the First Edition trim, and while it’s not listed in the configurator, Ford rolled out a Grabber Blue GT Performance Edition on the stage last night. The “Performance Edition” ramps performance up even higher than the base GT, but we don’t know its full color palette for the time being. It is great to see that Grabber Blue will be available on more than just the limited-production First Edition. Another comparison we can make concerns the differences in appearance between the trims. All five trims can be seen in the optional red paint in the gallery below.

slide-2186751 Select

Image Credit: Ford slide-2186755 Premium Premium

Image Credit: Ford slide-2186756 California RT.1 Edition California RT.1 Edition

Image Credit: Ford slide-2186758 First Edition First Edition

Image Credit: Ford slide-2186757 GT GT

Image Credit: Ford

The trims show up in this order in the gallery: Select, Premium, California RT.1 Edition, First Edition and GT. The most obvious differences here are the wheels. Each trim has a different aluminum wheel design as standard — the only wheel that’s used twice is on the First Edition, which shares its 19-inch wheels with the Premium trim. It’s also worth noting that the 18-inch wheels on the California RT.1 Edition are covered by aero inserts to maximize range. We imagine different wheel options may pop up on the configurator eventually, but this is what we get for the time being. There isn’t a major difference in appearances amongst the trims when it comes to body design, except when we get to the GT. Check out our design story here for a more in-depth look, but in short, the GT adds a new front grille design, outboard air inlets in the lower front bumper, a slightly different rear valance design, larger 20-inch wheels and GT badging. When it comes to the interior, there’s even less choice. The base Select trim is only available in Black Onyx ActiveX seats. The only other color available necessitates a step up to the Premium trim, making Light Space Gray Perforated ActiveX seats an option. It looks like a light gray/black two-tone interior in photos. Only the Premium trim is available in this two-tone interior option. There are a few more slightly interesting interiors available, as well. The GT comes with the Black Onyx seats, including what it calls “Miko inserts” in the seats. It’s essentially cloth with a suede-like feel to it for better grip. Adding a bit more pizazz, the GT also comes with Copper Metallic stitching as standard. The last couple interiors are the only ones available on the First Edition. Ford combines the Black Onyx interior with either red ST-Line stitching or Grabber Blue stitching. Take your pick. Listed in order below, here are the interior options: Black Onyx ActiveX, Light Space Gray Perforated ActiveX, Black Onyx ActiveX with Miko inserts and Copper Metallic stitching, Black Onyx ActiveX with red ST-Line stitching and Black Onyx ActiveX with Grabber Blue stitching.