LOS ANGELES — The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E will be available in a variety of trims and configurations, but they all come in two primary appearances, GT and everything else. As it turns out, there are reasons why they look different, both for styling differentiation and for aerodynamic purposes.

We'll start with where they're similar, the door handles. As you can see, there are no obvious door handles visible on the exterior of the car, not even flush or pop-out varieties. Instead, there are simply buttons on the pillars. According to a Ford designer we spoke with, this is one of a few things done to help the Mustang Mach-E achieve a coefficient of drag (Cd) below 0.30. Ford hasn't given an exact number, but that puts in the same ballpark as other high-end electric crossovers such as Jaguar I-Pace (0.29 Cd), Audi E-Tron (0.28 Cd) and Tesla Model X (0.25 Cd). But he also noted they didn't do flush handles because they wanted to keep the flanks of the car as clean and clutter free as possible, meaning not even handle cut-outs. As for making the doors easy to open, the front doors have small, black, wing-like grab handles. At the back, there are none, and the button pops the door out. There is an alcove inside the door as a place to grab the door. It's positioned fairly low so that kids can reach it more easily.