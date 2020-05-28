Nissan put an end to years of motley rumors and wild speculation by releasing a short video that shows the next-generation Z for the first time. The flick confirms the yet-unnamed model will arrive as a retro-styled coupe. The current-generation Z entered production in 2009, so it's very old in sports car years. Enthusiasts worried Nissan didn't know how to replace it, or didn't want to because coupe sales are declining globally. The high-riding Gripz concept introduced at the 2015 Frankfurt auto show was interpreted by many as a nod-and-wink way of announcing plans to take the nameplate into crossover territory. Nissan's preview video sets the record straight: The next installment in the Z story is around the corner, and it will once again take the form of a low-slung coupe. Although finer design details are cloaked in darkness, the silhouette shown falls in line what Autoblog learned earlier in 2020 from sources familiar with Nissan's plans. Stylists looked at the 240Z for inspiration as they gave the coupe a low nose, a pair of LED headlights that each form a circle, sculpted rear wheel arches, and a fast-sloping roofline. Z emblems fitted directly behind the small rear side windows forge another visual link with the 1969 original. The rear end will feature 300ZX-like horizontal lights, though it doesn't appear in the video.

