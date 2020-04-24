You know that 2020 Lexus GS 350 F Sport Black Line Special Edition we told you about yesterday? As it turns out, it’ll be the last gasp for the midsize luxury sedan, as Lexus plans to cut the nameplate from its lineup.

Lexus announced in Japan that it will discontinue the entire remaining GS lineup, including the 467-horsepower GS F performance sedan, after production there ends in August. It also follows the brand’s decision last year to not offer the entry-level GS 300 in the U.S. for 2020.

In a statement sent to Autoblog, Lexus said, “We are constantly evaluating model mixes throughout our lineup. In the declining sedan segment, GS family has represented a small amount of sales in the last few years.”

Lexus first launched the GS in 1993 and last gave it full update for its fourth generation in 2012, designating it as the first model to get the signature, polarizing spindle grille. Rumors of its eventual demise have persisted for years, with Lexus sitting with a whopping six sedans and coupes at a time when all momentum is on the side of crossovers and SUVs. Last year, the GS represented just 4% of overall Lexus sales in the car segment.

Through the first three months of 2020, Lexus sold just 624 GS sedans, a decline of more than 34% year over year. Full-year sales in 2019 were down a whopping 48.8%, at just 3,378. The model saw its best sales year in 2015, when it sold 23,117.

The Black Line Special Edition, meanwhile, is limited to 200 examples and are available starting this summer. Pricing isn’t yet available, but in Japan, where they’re calling it the “Eternal Touring” special edition and offering it in a blacked-out color scheme, Lexus is releasing it on June 1 starting at the equivalent of about $66,080.

