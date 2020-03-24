Now that the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX is testing with production bodywork, the company has been doing a thorough job of covering up the off-road super truck. But fortunately lights still show through the thick coverings, and we're finally able to see the truck's wide vehicle-denoting marker lights.

As you can plainly see, they're mounted to the inside of the hood scoop. This differs from the original Ram TRX concept that had its lights mounted on the roof like a traditional heavy duty pickup truck. It also differs from the Ford F-150 Raptor's grille-mounted marker lights. Both the Raptor and the TRX have these lights not just for style, but because they're wide enough to require the amber marker lights with three in the middle and one on either side of the truck. We can't quite spot the outside marker lights for the Ram. They could be integrated into the headlights, since it seems like the turn signal is particularly wide on this truck compared with regular models. The position of these lights also matches a recent report, lending some more credibility to other claims in it.

We expect the Ram 1500 Rebel TRX to be revealed by the end of the year, perhaps as soon as the Detroit Auto Show, which is still scheduled for June. We know it will have a supercharged V8, since we've heard it ourselves, and reports say it will make at least 707 horsepower like the Charger and Challenger Hellcat. It has thoroughly modified suspension for high-speed off-roading, just like the Raptor. And of course it will have four-wheel drive.