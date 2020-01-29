We've seen the upcoming Ram 1500 TRX pickup truck a few times with its Raptor-rivaling suspension and Hellcat-derived powertrain. Those past mules have all worn plain Ram bodies, sometimes with cheap bolt-on fender flares. This time, one of our spy photographers has caught a TRX that seems to be wearing production body work under its heavy camouflage.

What stands out on this prototype are the bulging fenders front and rear. Instead of simple wheel housing extensions, these are full-on box flares like the ones worn by the Raptor. The hood appears to be equally bulging, good for highlighting the supercharged V8 underneath. The front bumper is similar to that of the Ram 1500 Rebel's with more raised sections in front of the tires to provide more clearance.

We get a solid look under the body, too. Still present are the extra beefy suspension control arms front and rear. Skid plates seem to line the whole underside down the middle. The tires are big Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires, though we can't make out what size they are. Previous spy photos have revealed remote-reservoir shocks. The wheels at each end are six-lug units, so it seems Ram isn't playing with a heavy-duty axle like a previous prototype suggested.

We're expecting the Ram TRX to go on sale before 2022, so it could be revealed sometime next year as a 2022 model. Based on the TRX concept, the production truck should make at least 575 horsepower and have dune-busting off-road performance.

