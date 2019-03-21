Ram 1500 TRX spied with remote-reservoir shocks and supercharger whine

The highly anticipated Ram 1500 TRX, Ram's Ford F-150 Raptor rival, has been spied again. And the big news is all in the suspension. Compared with the last prototype we saw, this truck sits much higher, and it now has fender flares to cover the wider track. It looks like some of the extra width may be from slightly bigger tires and higher offset wheels. But those might not be the only factors. Looking closely, the rear wheels have eight lug nuts versus six on the front. The previous prototype had six lugs on the rear. So this version may have a beefier rear axle, maybe from the Ram 2500. That axle may be a bit wider.
The suspension itself is clearly farther along, too. Up front, there are some burly looking lower control arms. But in the back, any suspension reinforcements are long gone, and the axle seems to be supported by equally beefy trailing arms. Most exciting are what appear to be fancy remote reservoir off-road shocks tucked in the rear wheel arches. They're covered by little black sacks to hide them. The Rebel TRX concept from a few years ago featured internal-bypass shocks, and the Ford F-150 Raptor features the same kind of shocks. That Ram TRX concept also had 13 inches of suspension travel at each corner.
Besides the updated suspension, we're pleased to report that the TRX is still rocking Hellcat power. Our spy photographer tells us that there's very audible supercharger whine. He also caught the truck on video, and it sounds gravelly and angry. We're very much looking forward to the truck's launch, which should be sometime before 2022.
