Ford's new Bronco may be ready to go toe-to-toe with the Jeep Wrangler in terms of capability, but the Blue Oval wants to make sure its dealer network is prepared for another key component of the 4x4's launch: accessory merchandizing.

To that end, Ford has cleaned house at its accessory distribution network, Automotive News reports (subscription required). The initiative reportedly came about as a result of less-than-stellar accessory availability during the launch of the Ford Ranger pickup. Ford wants to have more than 150 accessories available for the Bronco on day one, its dealer representatives said.

Ford hopes to sell as many as 200,000 Bronco and Bronco Sport models combined each year. Each one that leaves the dealership with accessories on it is a win for Ford.