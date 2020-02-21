In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder, and Associate Editor Byron Hurd makes his ABP debut. This week, they start with the cars they've been driving: the Jaguar XE, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and Ford Escape. Then they dig into the news, including an upcoming Cadillac EV, Lincoln and Chevy sedans and the Ford Bronco. Finally, they help a listener replace his Jeep Patriot in the Spend My Money segment.
Autoblog Podcast #615
Rundown
- Cars we're driving:
- Cadillac bringing EV to New York Auto Show
- Chevy and Lincoln dealers say they still want sedans
- Ford tells dealers the Bronco is weeks away from its global debut
- Spend My Money
