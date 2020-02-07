Do you like the appeal of factory accessories, but find it tiresome to order them all individually? Well, assuming you're looking to buy a 4-door Jeep Wrangler this year, you're in luck! For 2020 (and 2020 only), Jeep will sell you a loaded-up Mopar accessory model without any extra fuss.

This one-year-only model is dubbed the JPP ("Jeep Performance Parts") 20. As far as we know, the 20 doesn't denote anything besides its model year. And if you think we were joking about its purpose, just take a look at what Mopar boss Mark Bosanac had to say about it in FCA's press release:

“The new limited-edition Jeep Wrangler JPP 20 is a ‘check-all-the boxes’ off-road vehicle for enthusiasts. We loaded the Jeep brand’s iconic rock crawler with factory-backed and quality-tested, authentic Jeep Performance Parts specifically designed and engineered to tackle the toughest conditions.”

Would we lie to you?

To order a JPP 20, you'll need to pick an engine and a color. You can choose between the 2.0-liter turbo-four, the 3.6-liter V6, or the brand-new, 3.0-liter turbodiesel I6 under the hood. The only available paint finishes are Ocean Blue or White (yeah, just "White").

Once you've done that, you sit back and relax while Mopar gets to work emptying an entire semi trailer full of parts onto your new Wrangler. To say the list goes on and on doesn't even do it justice.

Where to begin? On the outside, you get steel tube doors, a mirror relocation kit, a custom front bumper with a winch receiver and reinforced D-rings, a waterproof winch (naturally), an accessory front skid plate, rock rails, a swing gate reinforcement kit, and a center high-mount stop lamp relocation kit (which places it in the center of the spare to allow for mounting a larger tire).

In addition to the custom components, you also get the factory aluminum doors just in case you occasionally need to have sides on your car.

We're not nearly done. You also get an American flag hood graphic, blacked out fender vents, a blacked-out fuel door, "JPP" graphics on the passenger-side quarter panel (opposite that nifty fuel door), and a laser-etched aluminum "JPP" badge on the driver's side of the swing gate.

Inside, you get Katzkin leather seats with "JPP" embroidery, Mopar all-weather floor mats, and a Mopar cargo organizer for the back.

Like some of FCA's other special models, this one also comes with a "trunk kit" of sorts, but in the true spirit of Jeep, it's more of a "choose your own adventure" type thing rather than just a box of spare seats and computers.

Jeep says each kit will include a personalized booklet and "other memorabilia," along with a credit to be used toward factory-installed accessory parts. Owners can take their pick from a JPP 2.0-inch lift kit, a 5.0- and 7.0-inch LED lighting kit with mounting brackets, or one of five JPP accessory wheel styles with four different tire options.

And after all of that, we're probably still forgetting something.

Dealers can start taking orders on the JPP 20 model starting in Q2, so if you're in the market for the automotive equivalent of a Christmas tree that comes pre-packaged with all of the lights and ornaments, mark your calendar.

