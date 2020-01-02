Earlier this year, a report came out that Porsche was working on an ultra-high performance variant of the Cayenne Coupe, possibly with the same kind of GT# naming scheme used on the top-tier 911s. One of our spy photographers has managed to get photos of a Cayenne that seems to fit the description. The giveaway is its exhaust.

As you can see in the photos, this Cayenne Coupe, while looking exactly like a normal model in every other respect, has more centrally-mounted exhaust tips. They're well hidden in the crossover's diffuser panel, particularly with fake tips on either side, but in the most recent snowy photos, you can clearly see the snow melted in the middle. Our photographer also caught an orange example a little earlier and got up close to show the compact center muffler. The reason why this is significant is that no other Cayenne trim is available with a center exhaust design, not even optionally. So this must be a unique model. The orange model also bears the acid green Turbo badging, further indicating this has a lot of electrified power under the hood.

In fact, considering this upcoming Cayenne will be the most potent version yet, it should have more than the 670 horsepower in the current Turbo S E-Hybrid. And in following the pattern of other GT# models in the Porsche lineup, it should be lighter and better in corners. Also, while we don't know for sure what number will be affixed to this Cayenne GT, one possibility is GT5, a name trademarked a few years ago.

We'll be very curious to see how this develops, and to see if any of its components end up in other VW Group products cough Lamborghini Urus cough.