2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe First Drive Review | Less trunk is better

Over the course of three generations and nearly 17 years, the Porsche Cayenne has followed a similar format: a familiar 911-like face grafted onto a conventional SUV body. However, other brands have tried to shake things up with their own luxury SUVs, offering controversial, yet ultimately successful "coupe" variations. BMW X6 , we're looking at you. And so, in a decision that should've been seen as inevitable, Porsche has finally followed suit.For the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the front end remains unchanged, but the differences start with the A-pillar: The windshield features a sportier angle, the roof takes on a 911-esque arch, and the tail is pulled down low. The side windows mirror the 911 (and the Panamera ), and the rear fenders are pushed out to accommodate a 0.7-inch wider track.The roof is lower than on the regular Cayenne - by 0.78 inches, to be exact - but it is not as low as it looks. In fact, this Cayenne's top would look rather bulbous if Porsche hadn't utilized a few visual tricks. For example, the center section is not painted in the body color, but it is executed either in glass or, when the lightweight sport package is specified, in carbon fiber. And there is a massive roof spoiler, added exclusively for looks. For actual aerodynamic reasons, there is another spoiler, just above the taillights, adorned with a Gurney flap, and raised and lowered electrically. It is so big that it is clearly visible in the rearview mirror when raised.To preserve headroom, the rear seats are fixed in a slightly lower position, but that eliminates the possibility of sliding fore and aft. Two captain's chairs are standard, but a three-seat bench is a no-cost option. Either way, the Coupe owner loses a bit of flexibility compared to the regular Cayenne, but the fixed position is virtually ideal. The front seats are lower by a few millimeters. Not surprisingly, cargo capacity is reduced – 22 cubic feet with the seats raised and 54.3 cubic feet with them lowered. The regular Cayenne's figures are 27.2/60.3, which aren't great for a midsize SUV, either. For another comparison, a BMW X6 has 26.6/59.7.The driver looks at the same dashboard that graces the regular Cayenne models. It's a familiar layout, but with the array of buttons replaced by a touch-sensitive glass center console and a wide TFT screen, featuring the corporate look shared with the Panamera and the latest 992 911. And there are the expected cutting-edge infotainment and connectivity options, too.Porsche now has three different styles of automatic shifter. Luckily for the Cayenne Coupe, it uses the right motion (pull back for a manual upshift, push away for a manual downshift, unlike in the Macan ) and it also doesn't look like the 992 911's "electric razor" shifter.