Porsche today unleashes three new 2020 Cayenne models, two of which will take their places at the top of the standard and coupe ranges. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid and its Coupe sibling put Porsche's V8-fueled hybrid system on the top step, while the new Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe puts the raked-roof spin on the existing standard Cayenne E-Hybrid. The Turbo S models are the most powerful Cayenne variants ever built, producing a total system output of 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque from a 4.0-liter 541-hp twin-turbo V8 aided by a 134-hp electric motor. That's seven horses down on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with the same powertrain, but 37 more foot-pounds of twist. They both get from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds and are limited to 183 mph.

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe works with the same 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 and e-motor as in the Cayenne E-Hybrid, putting out an identical 455 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque combined. The dash to 60 mph takes 4.7 seconds, and top speed is limited to 157 mph.

All three of the new hybrids will wear visual identifiers like Acid Green brake calipers and badging highlights. The new Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with the same five-position active roof spoiler as on the standard Cayenne Turbo. Both Cayenne Coupe hybrids get the same fixed upper roof spoiler, and add an adaptive spoiler beneath it that can extend 5.3 inches at 56 mph and above to add aero stability.

The Sport Chrono Package comes standard on each of the three, headlining the list of additional standard kit. The two Turbo S E-Hybrid models also feature ceramic composite brakes, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control, Torque Vectoring+, 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats, 21-inch AeroDesign wheels, body-color wheel arch extensions, and the upgraded 7.2-kW onboard charger. The charger can refill the 14.1-kWh battery in 2.5 hours on a 240-volt/50-amp connection.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe gets eight-way seats, a fixed panoramic roof, and 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels. Everything that comes standard on the Turbo hybrid models can be optioned onto the E-Hybrid Coupe save for torque vectoring.

Expect the trio to rumble into dealerships in the first quarter of next year. We should have fuel economy data sometime before then.

The Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe starts the bidding at $87,750, including $1,350 for destination. That's $5,300 more than the standard Cayenne E-Hybrid. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid nearly doubles that at $163,250, which is also $37,400 more than a Turbo S. The Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe tops the charts at $165,750.