The 2020 Toyota RAV4 may not be the uber-practical compact SUV it once was, but by nipping here and tucking there to its dimensions, the end result is a far more distinctive and characterful choice that stands a better chance of attracting people because they want one rather than simply because it's a sensible purchase. This is especially true of the sporty-yet-efficient XSE Hybrid and the Adventure and TRD Off-Road trims that tap into the 4Runner's rugged cred. We especially like that each trim level looks a bit different and has special interior colors and material types, making each one represent more than just a gradual increase of feature content. At the same time, the RAV4's reliability, resale value and fuel economy should all be just as good for those who still just need that sensible purchase. What's new for 2020? After being completely redesigned last year, there are a few key updates for the 2020 RAV4. A new TRD Off-Road model debuts, going beyond the existing Adventure trim level with upgraded suspension, lighter and more rigid wheels, and all-terrain/snow-rated tires. It also gets an exclusive gray/white color combination, special upholstery and a host of all-weather mats. Elsewhere in the RAV4 lineup, features availability has been tweaked to more closely reflect customer tastes after a year on the market. The Adventure now comes standard with a leather-wrapped wheel, for instance, while the Limited now comes standard with JBL audio. Notably, Android Auto joins Apple CarPlay as standard equipment on every RAV4 along with satellite radio.

What's the interior and in-car technology like? Interior materials and finishes are good for the RAV4's compact crossover class, and much better than past generations. That said, the RAV4 never achieves the near-luxury vibe that a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5 can. Genuine leather is not available, and the SofTex vinyl that comes on up-level models isn't a convincing substitute. Nevertheless, we like the colorful trim pieces in certain trim levels, while there are plenty of niceties like ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and soft-touch materials covering the dash and doors. All RAV4's but the base LE get a large, 8-inch touchscreen placed high atop the dash, which makes it easy to see and reach (even if it isn't the best system to use). We appreciate that Toyota has included physical knobs and menu buttons to support this screen as it contributes to the system's overall functionality (but it would be nice if some were bigger). Apple CarPlay is also standard, but Android Auto is not available. We also had trouble charging our phone with the available wireless charging pad. In-car storage is improved over the previous RAV4, and although it doesn't have the uber-practical center console cubbies of the Honda CR-V, there's still a grippy place to store/charge your phone (in theory), large cupholders, a sizable under-armrest bin, and shelves built into the dash. How big is it? After its complete redesign last year, the Toyota RAV4 is a bit bigger in a few dimensions compared to its predecessor, but in general, it's less spacious and ultimately less practical than before. The same can be said in relation to uber-sensible rivals like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester. The roof is lower and passengers may find things a little confining, especially with the optional sunroof (the RAV4 now feels an awful lot like a miniature 4Runner). Rear seat legroom is basically mid-pack, but full-sized adults and rear-facing child seats should still fit comfortably enough. Cargo volume of 37.6 cubic feet with the back seats raised or 69.8 cubic feet with them folded is bigger and better than most compact crossovers, but also less than the Forester and CR-V. This is largely the result of that lower roof and a more raked tailgate area, but then they also contribute to the RAV4's arguably improved styling. This would be the tradeoff, and honestly, we don't think it should be that concerning for most shoppers. It at least benefits from clever storage features like a dual-sided cargo floor (one carpet, one easy-to-clean plastic) and a hide-away cargo cover. We would also be remiss if we didn't mention the RAV4's ample ground clearance, especially in the Adventure and TRD Off-Road trim levels, which contributes to it being one of the more capable compact SUVs off the beaten path. Only the Subaru Forester and Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk have greater clearance than the RAV4 Adventure, and even the lowest RAV4 — the XSE Hybrid — still clears 8 inches. The old model was in the low 6 range.

What's the performance and fuel economy? There are two engine options for the 2020 Toyota RAV4. Most versions get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. No other base engine in the segment comes close to that horsepower, and a run from 0-60 mph takes an estimated 8.1 seconds. An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while two all-wheel drive systems are optional depending on trim level. The first is a basic reactive system that sends power to the rear wheels in the event of slippage, whereas the second available on the Adventure, TRD Off-Road and Limited trim levels more actively sends power around, including between the rear wheels to improve wet weather traction as well as dry road handling. It also includes off-road vehicle settings for "Mud & Sand," "Rock & Dirt" and "Snow." Fuel economy is an excellent 28 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined with FWD. Estimates drop only slightly with the basic AWD system: 27/34/30 in the LE and 27/33/29 mpg in the XLE trims. The more advance AWD drive system in the Limited and Adventure drops things to 24/33/28, while the TRD Off-Road goes down to a still-respectable 25/32/27 as a result of its more rugged tires. The RAV4 Hybrid gets a different 2.5-liter engine along with three electric motors that combine to offer up 219 horsepower. The electric motor at the rear effectively gives the Hybrid standard all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 estimate is 7.8 seconds, meaning the Hybrid is not only the more fuel-efficient choice, but the higher performance one too (albeit barely). Fuel economy for every Hybrid trim level is 41 mpg city, 38 mpg highway and 40 mpg combined. That's exceptional for a compact SUV, but it's also equal to the Ford Escape Hybrid. Note that there will be a RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid model for the 2021 model year.