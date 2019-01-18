2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Drivers' Notes Review | A wallflower no more

I can hardly believe I'm saying this, but I like the RAV4 now. I love the aggressive, forward-leaning stance of the exterior, and the two-tone paint schemes are great. The interior is loaded with great design details such as the twisted grooves in the sound system knobs, the grippy, tough-feeling rubber components, and various other little design details hidden here and there. This is a vehicle the designers really cared about, and I'm hugely appreciative.Even better, it's a good vehicle to drive. The hybrid's 219 horsepower is satisfactory, and on the rainy night that I drove it, it could even chirp the tires if you tried. It rides well and is generally quiet save for some occasional buzzing from the engine when flooring it. The steering has good heft, and it turns nicely. The steering could be more precise, and there is some body roll, but it's more engaging than a number of cars in its segment. The RAV4 isn't the boring, anonymous crossover it once was, and that's cause for celebration.