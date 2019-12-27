The 2020 Nissan Rogue is a compact crossover that checks many of the boxes folks are looking to fill in this segment. It has slick styling, a spacious interior and up-to-date tech. This generation of Rogue may be getting old in model years (six years since its last full redesign), but from the surface, it’s hard to tell.

Take a peek under the curtain, and the mirage starts to disappear. The engine is dreadfully underpowered, the transmission responds lethargically, and the steering is about as poor as it gets for a new car in 2020. Spend any amount of time driving its competitors and the Rogue’s inferiority is clear as day. Many of those vehicles are on newer platforms and were designed with driver enjoyment being a higher priority. Newer entries from Nissan like the Altima and Sentra are promising, so whenever an all-new Rogue appears, we expect it to be much better. For now, though, a cheap price, average fuel economy and plenty of space are the main selling points for the Rogue today. It’s not a terrible choice, but there are others we’d choose before it.

Note that the Nissan Rogue Sport is a different, smaller SUV altogether.

What's new for 2020?

There isn’t anything new added to the Rogue lineup for 2020, but there is a notable omission. Nissan discontinued the Hybrid model, making the 2.5-liter gasoline four-cylinder the only engine available now. Prices were bumped up a couple hundred dollars, but the Rogue remains the same in the new model year.

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

The Rogue's cabin is arguably its finest attribute. It starts with a more attractive, car-like design than several top rivals, and on top trim levels, simulated leather trim on the dash and center console create a luxurious look and feel. Overall materials quality is typical for the compact SUV segment. The standard seven-inch touchscreen isn't quite as large as the displays in some rivals and is mounted a bit low, but it's also pretty easy to use and we always appreciate the presence of actual buttons and knobs in support of a touchscreen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on every trim level.

Nissan integrates a 5-inch digital display in the gauge cluster for various controls and viewing options. Depending on the trim level you choose, features like dual-zone automatic climate control, a Bose nine-speaker audio system and a panoramic sunroof can elevate the experience above a typical budget crossover.

Taller folks may find that the driver seat does not sufficiently adjust, whether with the standard six-way manual or upgrade eight-way power seat. Otherwise, the seats themselves are quite comfortable.

How big is it?

The Rogue is one of the largest compact SUVs: only the Volkswagen Tiguan is longer and the Subaru Forester taller. It's also one of the heaviest, which certainly doesn't do its engine any favors. Interior space is commensurately generous. The back seat's legroom figure of 37.9 inches may seem unremarkably midpack, but its ability to slide provides a degree of versatility most rivals no longer offer (the Jeep Cherokee and new 2020 Ford Escape are other exceptions). Sliding the seats forward allows you to bring kids closer to mom and dad, or creates more space in the cargo area.

That's a bonus because the Rogue already has more space behind its raised second-row seat than anything else in the segment: 39.3 cubic feet. It also features the standard "Divide-N-Hide" cargo system of floor panels that allows for different floors heights, multiple tiered shelves or a rigid divider. It's quite clever and no competitor offers anything quite like it. Maximum cargo capacity of 70 cubic feet is among the biggest in the segment, with only the Tiguan, Forester and Honda CR-V offering more.