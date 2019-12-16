Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. The Editors and Video Producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, and you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the personalities that help make the site run.

Episode 7 features Senior Producer Christopher McGraw and two of Nissan’s top-selling vehicles, the Nissan Rogue and the Nissan Altima. The Rogue was the best-selling non-pickup in the United States last year, so we hop in and take it on a drive to find out why.

Is the Nissan Rogue on your shopping list? How about the Altima? What cars do you want to see in our fleet? We’d love to hear from you, so please comment below!

