The mighty, Ford Mustang-based Shelby Super Snake is entering the 2020 model year with a limited-edition appearance package inspired by its illustrious past. The Bold Edition model blends eye-catching design cues and paint combinations with one of the most powerful V8s in Shelby's arsenal.

As its name clearly suggests, the Bold Edition model is not for enthusiasts who want to keep a low profile. It's offered in Shadow Black with bright green stripes, Green Lime with black stripes, and Twister Orange with black stripes. Shelby noted these combinations were hugely popular among buyers in the 1970s. Black alloy wheels come standard regardless of what the body looks like.

Cars painted black or green receive green accents inside, included logos embroidered in the front seatbacks, while orange models get matching orange accents. There are no other visual changes between the Bold Edition and the standard Super Snake; both models wear a muscular-looking body kit designed in-house, and buyers can choose either a convertible or a coupe.

The hood's scooped power domes cover an evolution of the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V8 engine supercharged to make 825 horsepower, a figure that sends shivers down the Mustang GT500's spine, and makes the Dodge Challenger Hellcat blush. Bolted to either a 10-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual, the eight-cylinder sends the Super Snake from zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. Shelby comprehensively updates the brakes and the suspension, too.

Pricing for the Super Snake starts at $71,395 if you've got a Mustang the tuner can use as a donor, or at $123,295 if you're starting from scratch. Shelby makes 500 examples per model year, and the Bold Edition model is limited to 30 units. There's no word yet on how large the Bold Edition upcharge will be.

While 825 horsepower is plenty, the Super Snake won't remain the most venomous Shelby for very long. The Dragon Snake concept shown at SEMA is nipping at its heels, and the company revealed it can extract over 1,000 horsepower from the 5.2-liter V8 that powers the aforementioned GT500.

