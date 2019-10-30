After a daylong media drive, auto media and enthusiasts have only just opened the discussion on the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. Nevertheless, the only thing better than the great toy you have in your hands is the potentially greater toy you might one day get. That why, on a trip to the Shelby American Heritage Center during the GT500 launch, CarBuzz asked the folks at Shelby American how far they might push the GT500's 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8. Remember, Shelby already gets 800 horsepower out of the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 for its top-shelf Super Snake model, a gain of 340 hp over the current Mustang GT. It wasn't a Shelby exec who answered the CarBuzz query, however, but Ford Performance marketing manager Jim Owens, who said, "at least 1,000 [horsepower.]." That sounds like an insider's nod to how much firepower Ford left on the table waiting to be unlocked by a company like Shelby. An even four-figure number would, as with the Super Snake, add 340 hp to the stock GT500 tally.

Don't expect the Super Snake to go away, though. CarBuzz also asked what such a car might be called, and this time Shelby answered. Company President Gary Patterson told the site that Super Snake belongs to models powered by the 5.0-liter V8. The Predator would need to be christened with something else, which "may be a new name, or may be a name from the past."