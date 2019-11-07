LAS VEGAS — Car shows across the planet are struggling, as automakers look for fresh ways to reach the buying public. But out in Las Vegas at the SEMA show (SEMA stands for Specialty Equipment Market Association, in case you didn't know), things have seemingly never been better. This year's show has 2,400 exhibiting companies with 3,000 products on display, filling five halls. Off-road, performance, racing, hot-rods, coolness, weirdness — there's something different around every corner.
The show ends Friday, so unless you're about to hop a plane, you might just miss it. But here, in the comfort of your own home or cubicle, are the highlights — 45 cars that got our attention, with links to our coverage. So sit back, crack a Zima and SEMA it up:
2020 Acura RDX with Concept A-Spec Accessories - Acura shows off RDX accessories and 2020 NSX at SEMA
B is for Build Twin-Turbo V8 Huracan Widebody - 2015 Lamborghini Huracan is getting twin-turbo Chevy power for SEMA
Button Built Ferrari BB355TT - Toyo Tires will bring another wild catalog of rides to SEMA
2020 Chevrolet COPO Camaro John Force Edition - The Force is with you in this one-off Chevy COPO Camaro
2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Dusk Edition - 2018 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Midnight and Dusk Editions to debut at SEMA
Chevrolet Performance E-10 Concept - Chevy truck transformed from farm work to 450-horsepower electric hot rod
2021 Chevrolet Silverado HD Carhartt Special Edition - You'll know the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Carhartt Special Edition when you see it
2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak - 2020 Dodge Challenger Drag Pak comes solely with supercharged power
Factory Five Romulan V12 Supercar - Factory Five developing new supercar with 755-hp LS V12
Foose Jaguar E-Type - Chip Foose cooks up a custom 1974 Jaguar E-Type for SEMA
Jay Leno's GT500-powered 1968 Ford Bronco - This classic Ford Bronco has a modern GT500 engine and a manual
Ford F-Series Customs - Ford previews custom F-150s and Mustangs for SEMA
Ford F-Series Super Duty Customs - Check out the Ford Super Duty lineup rolling into SEMA 2019
Ford Mustang Customs - Ford previews custom F-150s and Mustangs for SEMA
Ford Mustang Lithium - Lithium Mustang EV from Ford and Webasto is lightning in an bottle for SEMA
Ford Ranger Customs - 2019 Ford SEMA builds feature off-road-ready Rangers and wild Transit Vans
2020 Ford Ranger RTR - 2019 Ford SEMA builds feature off-road-ready Rangers and wild Transit Vans
Ford SUV Customs - Ford will bring more than 50 tricked-out vehicles to SEMA: Here's a preview
Hennessey Jeep Gladiator Maximus - Hennessey Maximus turns 2020 Jeep Gladiator into a 1,000-horsepower monster
Honda Civic Si Formula Drift Car - Honda to show custom 1968 S800 Coupe, three Civic Si builds at SEMA
Honda CR-V Customs - Honda CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline highlighted at SEMA
Honda Rally Passport - Honda CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline highlighted at SEMA
Honda Ridgeline HFP Concept - Honda CR-V, Passport and Ridgeline highlighted at SEMA
Honda Vintage Vehicles - Honda to show custom 1968 S800 Coupe, three Civic Si builds at SEMA
Hyundai Kona Ultimate Concept - Hyundai Veloster N 'Type R Killer' and lifted Kona on their way to SEMA
Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept - 2020 Hyundai Veloster N Performance Concept gets an aftermarket makeover
Hyundai VelosterRaptor N Concept - Hyundai Veloster N 'Type R Killer' and lifted Kona on their way to SEMA
Jack Roush Edition Mustang - Jack Roush Edition Mustang brings 775 horses to Ford's pony car
Mopar Lowliner Concept - 1968 Dodge D200 'Lowliner' adds low-down diesel torque to a lowrider
Moparized Jeep Wrangler Rubicon - Ram 1500 diesel overlander, off-road Jeep Wrangler show present and future of Mopar
Nissan Global Time Attack TT 370Z Project - Nissan Frontier 600-hp desert-runner, 370Z with 750 hp lead assault on SEMA
Nissan Frontier Desert Runner Project - Nissan Frontier 600-hp desert-runner, 370Z with 750 hp lead assault on SEMA
Nissan Kicks Street Sport Project - Nissan Frontier 600-hp desert-runner, 370Z with 750 hp lead assault on SEMA
2020 Nissan Titan with Genuine Nissan Accessories - Nissan Frontier 600-hp desert-runner, 370Z with 750 hp lead assault on SEMA
Nissan Titan XD Dually Project
1958 Plymouth Fury 'Christine' Tribute - 1958 Plymouth Fury ‘Christine’ tribute has a 1,000-hp Hemi crate engine
Quintin Brothers Dodge Challenger - This Dodge Challenger was stolen, used in police chases and recovered all in the week before its SEMA debut
Ram 1500 Rebel OTG - Ram 1500 diesel overlander, off-road Jeep Wrangler show present and future of Mopar
Ring Brothers 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Valkyrja - Ringbrothers 1969 Chevy Camaro 'Valkyrja' ready to take SEMA to Belgium
Ruffian Ford Mustang - Toyo Tires will bring another wild catalog of rides to SEMA
Russell Built Porsche 911 Baja - Toyo Tires will bring another wild catalog of rides to SEMA
Shelby GT500 Dragon Snake - Shelby brings Dragon Snake GT500, Super Snake F-150 truck to SEMA
Speedkore AWD Twin-Turbo Dodge Charger Widebody - Speedkore AWD twin-turbo Carbon Charger, best birthday gift ever
Toyota Avalon TRD Pro Concept - Toyota floods SEMA with a slew of Supra concepts
Toyota GR Supra Customs - Toyota floods SEMA with a slew of Supra concepts