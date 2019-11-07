LAS VEGAS — Car shows across the planet are struggling, as automakers look for fresh ways to reach the buying public. But out in Las Vegas at the SEMA show (SEMA stands for Specialty Equipment Market Association, in case you didn't know), things have seemingly never been better. This year's show has 2,400 exhibiting companies with 3,000 products on display, filling five halls. Off-road, performance, racing, hot-rods, coolness, weirdness — there's something different around every corner.

The show ends Friday, so unless you're about to hop a plane, you might just miss it. But here, in the comfort of your own home or cubicle, are the highlights — 45 cars that got our attention, with links to our coverage. So sit back, crack a Zima and SEMA it up:

2020 Acura RDX with Concept A-Spec Accessories - Acura shows off RDX accessories and 2020 NSX at SEMA