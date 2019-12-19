Volkswagen will enter the next decade on a high note by introducing 34 models in 2020. Some are new additions to the company's range, others are variants of existing cars, and many are electrified.

2020 will be a pivotal year for the European car industry. Stringent emissions regulations scheduled to come into effect on Jan. 1 will reshape every company's portfolio. With that in mind, it's not surprising that Volkswagen is putting a big emphasis on electric and hybrid cars. The Golf-sized ID.3 revealed for the European market at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show will go on sale in 2020, and it will be followed by a crossover tentatively named ID.4 developed with America in mind.

Nearly every piston-powered member of the Volkswagen family will be available with a hybrid powertrain. "We will hybridize our portfolio, from the Golf to the Tiguan all the way up to the Touareg," Automotive News Europe learned from Ralf Brandstaetter, the company's chief operating officer.

While electrification is on everyone's lips in the Volkswagen boardroom, the armada of upcoming models also includes cars that aren't hybrid or electric. The eighth-generation Golf will go on sale in Europe in 2020, and we expect to see the GTI, GTD, and R variants before the end of the year. The wagon version will return, though it might not reappear in American showrooms. The T-Roc Cabriolet, the Arteon Shooting Brake, and the Tiguan R will appeal to buyers looking for more than a simple commuter, and the Atlas Cross Sport (pictured) will enter production in Chattanooga, Tennessee, alongside a heavily-updated evolution of the seven-seater Atlas due out soon.

Of course, the company likely has surprises in store. And, keep in mind the 34 models announced will all be released by the Volkswagen brand. The group's other divisions (like SEAT, Audi, Lamborghini and Bugatti) will likely also have more than a few new cars to talk about.

