INEOS Automotive, the British firm on a quest to reinvent the original Land Rover Defender, announced it strengthened ties with Magna Steyr to finish developing the off-roader. The SUV will be assembled in Wales, and the first examples are scheduled to roll off the assembly line in 2021.

Magna Steyr has been involved in the project since the beginning; it developed the Grenadier's chassis and suspension. The new partnership focuses on turning what's essentially a concept into a production model that's reliable, relatively easy to build, and hopefully profitable. The tie-up makes sense for both sides. INEOS is a chemical company with no experience in the automotive industry, but enough money to develop a car from scratch. Magna Steyr has a vast amount of experience in making cars for other manufacturers. It helped Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler develop the original G-Class, and it still builds the second-generation model. Its Graz, Austria, factory also handles production of the BMW Z4 and the Toyota Supra, among other models.

The Grenadier will pick up where the first-generation Defender left off, and it sounds like it will completely bypass the technology packed in the second-generation model (shown below) introduced during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. "We want to take the S out of SUV," the company previously explained.