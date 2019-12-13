The more rugged of two Audi A6 Avant models coming to America now has official pricing. The 2020 Audi A6 Allroad will be available in two different trim levels, Premium Plus and Prestige. The former comes with a base price of $66,895, while the latter starts at $71,395. While pricing hasn't been announced for the high-performance RS 6 Avant, it's safe to say the Allroad will be the most affordable way to get into an A6 wagon.

The luxury wagon market is a small one, and even as the more affordable variant, the A6 Avant is playing at the deep end. It's barely cheaper than the $67,095 Mercedes-Benz E 450 wagon, which also comes with all-wheel drive, but tops the Audi in power with 362 ponies. Torque ratings are the same between the two. Also in the same ballpark is the Jaguar XF Sportbrake. It starts at $66,145 with standard all-wheel drive, slightly below the Allroad, but with just 297 horsepower. A more powerful XF Sportbrake S with the supercharged V6 makes 380 horsepower, but torque is still below the Audi at 332 pound-feet. The Volvo V90 starts at just $53,090, though that model has front-wheel drive and just 250 horsepower. However, the V90 Cross Country, which has a similarly rugged look and all-wheel drive can be had for just $56,190, and its horsepower jumps to 316.

Audi hasn't provided a comprehensive list of standard and optional features, but we do know some of them. All Allroads come with a unique grille, aluminum-style accents on the bumpers, roof rails, plastic body cladding and surprisingly large 20-inch wheels for a car intended for rough roads. It has air suspension that can raise the car for additional ground clearance, along with hill descent control, tilt-angle sensors and four-wheel steering. Inside, the Allroad comes with a 12.3-inch instrument display, 10.1-inch and 8.6-inch touchscreens for infotainment and climate control respectively, four-zone climate control, power front seats with memory and heating, a heated steering wheel, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and a panoramic sunroof. There's also a 20th Anniversary Edition package that comes with a pale green paint color reminiscent of an original A6 Allroad color with a brown leather interior and ash wood trim.