The 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a choose-your-own-adventure kind of luxury car. Want a traditional luxury sedan? An E 350 Sedan is likely the vehicle for you. Maybe you want a convertible with a little extra grunt? The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet is the way to go. Perhaps you want to make Ikea runs as quickly and loudly as possible? Well, it would be the AMG E 63 S Wagon that best fits your life. We could do this all day, but you get the point.

Mercedes revamped the E-Class in 2017 to more resemble a scaled-down S-Class, and it hasn’t looked back since. The interior quality and styling is all up to par with the much more expensive flagship sedan (although its tech lags behind other more recently redesigned Benzes). It also compares favorably to its German competitors. Both the Audi A6 and BMW 5 Series are fine automobiles, but the E-Class is still the leader in luxury. Perhaps the obsessive need to fill white space with variants of a car isn’t exactly necessary in the crossover-heavy world we live in, but the E-Class is so excellent in every variation that we can hardly complain.

What’s new for 2020?

The 2020 Mercedes E-Class sedan gets a 14-horsepower bump for its base engine. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder now produces 255 horsepower. That upgrade results in the model designation changing from E 300 to E 350 (Mercedes numbers long ago stopped aligning with engine displacement). Additionally, every model now comes standard with blind-spot warning and proximity entry with push-button start. The last minor change is the addition of the Premium package being included as standard in the coupe and convertible E-Classes.

What’s the interior and in-car technology like?

Mercedes-Benz is safely in first place when it comes to German luxury car interiors, and the E-Class is no exception. The general design is consistent across all versions of the E-Class, so far as the dash layout is concerned. It flows from one side to the other with elegant lines and beautiful flourishes. Materials are all top of class and feel like genuine luxury when you start moving your hand around the various surfaces. Good luck customizing the interior to the exact way you’d like, as the upholstery and trim options never seem to end. You can choose traditional leather colors and patterns or go with bright and vibrant accents. The options change depending on what level of performance E-Class you bought, giving way to even more customization options. So long as you actually like the basic design of the interior, we’re almost certain that you can find a spec to fall in love with.

Mercedes crams this car full of so much tech that you’re going to need to read the owner’s manual three times over before you start to understand how to use it all. It can be overwhelming, even if the multiple ways of controlling the system at least allows you to choose your preferred input method. You can use the touchpad, scroll wheel, or the steering wheel finger pad to swipe around on the 12.3-inch high-resolution display — it’s not a touchscreen as in Mercedes' newer MBUX system found in the A- and GLE- and GLS-Classes, which also features improved voice commands and better touchpad design. The newer system is still complicated, but is in fact easier to use. The E-Class can't get it soon enough.

The customization continues with the configurable instrument panel, which features different themes and layouts, and a near-infinite array of ambient lighting choices. The LED lights are integrated all throughout the cabin, and you can make them whatever color you want. It may sound cheap or gimmicky, but somehow Mercedes has found a way to make the interior even richer and classier with this lighting. And finally, you can even choose how your E-Class smells. An optional fragrance diffuser can dispense your selection of questionable-smelling, cologne-like substances through the air vents, just as you’re beginning one of the many massage programs available in the seat settings — we promise, testing this was actually very hard work.

How big is it?

This question is highly dependent on the version of E-Class you’re looking at. A wagon will be the most practical, with the sedan coming in right after that. All the versions of the E-Class would fall under the midsize category of luxury cars, so that puts it in the same class as the BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and Lexus GS.

Sitting in the sedan and wagon's backseat is plenty comfortable for adults, but the middle seat isn’t ideal due to the tall middle hump. Passengers also have more space in the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet than other two-door luxury vehicles (of which there are admittedly few), but they're much more cramped and difficult to get in and out of than the four doors.

When it comes to cargo space, the sedan only has a 13-cubic-foot trunk, which is quite small for such a big sedan. The coupe is also comparably small at 10 cu-ft, while the Cabriolet (9.5) is actually OK for a convertible with the roof raised. There are no such space issues in the wagon, though. It's enormous, with a bountiful 35 cu-ft of cargo space behind the rear seats. Put them down and there's a massive 64 cu-ft, which is comparable to many midsize SUVs.