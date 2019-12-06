Podcast

Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and Tesla Cybertruck | Autoblog Podcast #606

Plus BMW X6, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and the death of Buick sedans

Dec 6th 2019 at 1:40PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor, Joel Stocksdale. With their powers combined, they create a great episode full of driving impressions from the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and BMW X6 40i. They return to the topic of the Ford Mustang Mach-E before diving into the Tesla Cybertruck and a future without Buick sedans. Finally, they help a listener choose a new, sporty sedan in the "Spend My Money" segment.

Autoblog Podcast #606


Get The Podcast

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly


Rundown

Feedback


Related Video:

 

 

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Information

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
X

Sign In

Please sign in to leave a comment.

Continue
Share This Photo X