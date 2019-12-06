In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder and Associate Editor, Joel Stocksdale. With their powers combined, they create a great episode full of driving impressions from the Jeep Wrangler EcoDiesel, Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid and BMW X6 40i. They return to the topic of the Ford Mustang Mach-E before diving into the Tesla Cybertruck and a future without Buick sedans. Finally, they help a listener choose a new, sporty sedan in the "Spend My Money" segment.
Autoblog Podcast #606
Rundown
- Cars we're driving:
- Ford Mustang Mach-E (Watch the ride-along here)
- Tesla Cybertruck
- Bye to Buick sedans
- Spend My Money
