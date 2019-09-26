Ram traveled to the Texas State Fair to introduce a pair of pickups you might not be able to see in the dark. The murdered-out trucks are called Black Edition and Night Edition, respectively.

The Black Edition is based on the range-topping Limited variant of the 2020 Ram 1500. It receives -- you guessed it -- a wide panoply of black accents on the grille, tow hooks, bumpers, door handles, and door mirrors. Ram also added black 22-inch alloy wheels and a tonneau cover.

The Limited is only offered with a 5-foot-7 cargo box and four doors, but Black Edition buyers can choose two- or four-wheel drive. Engine options include the base gasoline-burning 3.6-liter V6, 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, and the mighty 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Rest assured if you plan to work on your own truck, none of the engines receive a coat of black paint, so you'll be able to see what you're doing.

Note that the 2019 Ram 1500 Big Horn and Laramie trim levels is already available with a Black Appearance package, which we reviewed this year. Effectively, the Black Edition extends that darkened courtesy to the range-topping Limited.

The Night Edition package is for the Heavy Duty line of trucks, but it looks a lot like the aforementioned Black Edition trim. It adds a black grille with a body-colored frame, black emblems, and black bezels around the lights, and black wheels. Single-axle trucks get 20-inch wheels, while dually models ride on 17-inch alloys with machined pockets.

The Night Edition package is available on the Big Horn and Laramie variants of the 2500 and 3500 models. Ram noted it can only be paired with a Crew Cab or a Mega Cab. Engine options include the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 and the 6.7-liter Cummins straight-six turbodiesel with 1,000 pound-feet of torque.

FCA says the Ram 1500 Limited Black Edition will be reaching dealers late third quarter 2019, which would be any day now. Buyers who want the Heavy Duty-based model will need to wait until "later fourth quarter." The Black Edition starts at $55,385, including destination, a figure that represents a modest $75 premium over the more colorful model. The Night Edition model carries a base price of $39,690, including destination. Pricing for the standard 2020 Heavy Duty hasn't been announced yet, so we don't know how much the package adds to the truck's bottom line.