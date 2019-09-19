LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2020 Ford Escape hybrid drives a lot like its traditionally gas-powered siblings, and that’s a good thing. We've already told you about how the latest Escape is very car-like, with a playful chassis and a mildly sporty demeanor. The hybrid doesn’t change that character in any significant way – it’s no fun-sapping miserly version aimed solely at those trying to save a buck at the pump – and in fact it’s not even separated into its own model. The electrified powertrain first shows up in the lineup as part of the SE Sport package, which sits above the base S and SE trim levels. The hybrid powertrain is also available on the range-topping Titanium trim.

It seems a little strange to use the Sport designation, since the hybrid Escape isn’t sportier than any other 2020 Escape, not least of which being those powered by the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter EcoBoost. On the other hand, there isn’t any performance drawback, either.

So let’s focus on what’s different and interesting about the hybrid. Underhood is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine running on the efficient Atkinson combustion cycle paired up with an 88-kilowatt electric motor. Combined, the hybridized powertrain sends 200 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque to either the front wheels, or optionally through the same all-wheel-drive system found in the regular Escape.

While the hybrid offers the lowest peak torque of the 2020 Escape’s three powertrain options, it doesn’t really feel that way from behind the wheel. The electric motor’s ample torque off idle helps the Escape SE Sport hybrid scoot off the line with reasonable oomph. Unlike EcoBoosted Escapes that use a conventional eight-speed automatic, the hybrid drivetrain features an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission that can drone at times, particularly during steady-state acceleration, as is the case with Toyota's hybrids.

Speak of the devil, the 2020 Escape hybrid's natural competitor is the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, which produces 219 horsepower and 163 lb-ft while returning 41 mpg city and 38 highway. Normally, we’d compare that directly with the 2020 Escape hybrid’s economy numbers, but Ford hasn’t released their EPA estimates yet. We can glean some hints from other specs: Ford expects the Escape SE Sport to have a range of more than 550 miles from its 14.2-gallon gas tank. Some back-of-the-napkin math indicates the hybrid Escape should get something near 39 mpg on the highway, though that estimate probably applies specifically to the front-wheel-drive version.

If there’s an efficiency discrepancy between the hybrid drivetrains of the RAV4 and Escape — and again, we won’t know for sure until there are official EPA estimates — it may be due to the Ford’s smaller liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack, which at 1.1 kWh, is down half a kilowatt hour from the nickel-metal hydride Toyota.

The location of Ford’s battery pack under the car (as opposed to under the back seat as in the hybrid RAV4) means the floor under the rear seats is raised by about 1.6 inches, which reduces rear seat legroom from a maximum of 40.7 in the non-hybrid Escape to 38.9 in the hybrid. The cargo area is similarly reduced from 65.4 cubic feet to 60.8, well below the 69.8 offered by the RAV4 Hybrid. Ford says the Escape’s hybrid powertrain is rated to tow up to 1,500 pounds, which is less than the RAV4’s 1,750-pound rating and a lot less than the 3,500-pound max rating of an Escape with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost.