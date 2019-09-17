LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The all-new 2020 Ford Escape comes at an interesting time for Ford. By dropping its sedan and hatchback lines in the U.S., Ford is hoping (and frankly, betting) that its lineup of completely re-conceived crossovers and SUVs, like the significantly improved, all-new 2020 Ford Explorer, will absorb those car buyers and attract new ones. To that end, the reborn Escape is more car-like in appearance than before, riding on the same platform as the next-generation Focus we'll never get, and looking more like a jacked-up hatchback than anything that might tackle an off-road adventure. It’s handsome, but it is also the opposite of the direction Toyota took with its sales-leading RAV4, which adopted a more rugged look and feel in its most recent redesign. By making the Escape even less like a truck and even more like a car, Ford aims to offer its customers the best of both worlds — the driving dynamics of a fun hatchback with the elevated seating position that American buyers want. And for the most part, it’s successful in that mission. Visualizing the 2020 Escape’s car-ification requires no more than a quick glance at its sheetmetal, particularly at the front. Ford says the trapezoidal shape of the Escape's grille opening is inspired by the Mustang and that its lower front fascia borrows design cues from the GT supercar — tellingly, there’s no mention of Ford’s sales-leading pickup trucks in the design discussion. The roof slopes dramatically toward the rear of the vehicle, which makes the latest Escape look like a highly aerodynamic lozenge when viewed in profile. It also means rearward visibility over the driver’s shoulder is basically nonexistent. Inside, the 2020 Escape has some fancy and eye-catching optional technology to help set it apart from its competitors. We like the available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, in part because it offers more than just a replication of traditional gauges and dials. The cluster is configurable, and it offers a different visual representation for each available drive mode — Normal, Sport, Eco, Slippery, and Snow and Sand. There’s also a 6-inch head-up display that unfolds from the top of the dashboard to put relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. The 2020 Escape is roomy inside, particularly in the back seat. The second row slides 6 inches fore and aft, and in its rearmost position, offers a class-leading 40.7 inches of legroom. In the real world, that means a 6-footer will have no problem getting comfortable in the back seat behind another 6-footer in the front. If you position those rear seats as far forward as they’ll go, thereby significantly reducing rear legroom, there’s as much as 65.4 cubic-feet of cargo space available. That’s far shy of the 76.1 of the Subaru Forester or the 75.8 of the Honda CR-V, which accomplish their numbers with fixed seats, or the outgoing Escape, which had a maximum of 68 cubic feet. At least the 2020 Escape's cargo area is well-shaped and accessible — we saw Ford put four full sets of golf clubs and bags in the back of an Escape, and there was room for more. While its space utilization is good, we have some complaints about the new Escape’s interior detailing. Most everything the driver will regularly come into contact with is of reasonable and competitive quality, but between those touch points are some iffy bits. Particularly annoying are the door panels molded out of a sort of squishy foam-like plastic, and rigid sun visors that impede too much of the view forward when in use.

The 2020 Escape’s base 1.5-liter turbocharged engine is the segment's only three-cylinder. It spins out 181 horsepower and 190 pound-feet of torque, which puts it roughly on par or better than the CR-V and Subaru Forester. Whereas those competitors use continuously variable transmissions, Ford sticks with a conventional eight-speed automatic. That’s good news for most driving situations, as the gearbox feels smooth and responsive in normal driving duties. Where this small-displacement engine falls flat, though, is power right off idle. It’s not until about 10 mph or so until the turbo really gets spinning and the power starts to build. Until that happens, the driver is keenly aware that there are only three relatively small pistons cranking away under the Escape’s hood. To put it bluntly, it’s decidedly slow when moving off from a stop – but once it hits its groove, it’s adequate. Buyers who want a bit more oomph (and cylinders) can opt for a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four that offers 250 horsepower and a class-leading 280 lb-ft on premium fuel. It’ll run fine on regular gas but will make a little less power. The bigger engine is also hooked up to an eight-speed automatic, and while it’s certainly quicker than its 1.5-liter sibling, even the larger engine option is sometimes caught flat-footed at low RPMs until the boost builds. Once under way, passing power from the 2.0-liter is very good due to its abundance of midrange torque, and it’s rated to tow as much as 3,500 pounds. An optional all-wheel drive system features rear wheels that disconnect from the rest of the drivetrain until the car’s computer senses slip, which helps reduce fuel consumption. The EPA rates Escapes powered by the 1.5-liter at 27 city, 33 highway, and 30 combined with front-wheel drive or 26/31/28 with all-wheel drive. The all-wheel-drive 2.0-liter is rated at 23/31/26. For the sake of comparison, then most efficient last-gen Escape used a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine and was rated at 23 city, 30 highway, and 26 combined, so the new powertrains are major improvements over the old. There’s a brand-new Escape Hybrid, too, and we’ll tell you about that one in a couple more days. A plug-in hybrid will come next year.