2019 Toyota RAV4 Review and Buying Guide

What's new for 2019? Everything about the RAV4 is new for 2019. The styling is blockier and more SUV-like, while the ground clearance has been raised. Certain trim levels, including the RAV4 Adventure, also get special off-roading drive modes and a more sophisticated all-wheel drive system. Importantly, driving dynamics have been sharpened for 2019 on every RAV4, the powertrains seriously upgraded for both the base gas engine and the more efficient



The 2019 Toyota RAV4 represents a bold new direction for what has been the bestselling SUV in America. With characterful styling, best-in-class power and an ulta-efficient Hybrid model, it stands above top rivals in key areas, while at least matching their quality, safety and tech offerings. It's not quite as spacious any more, but few would deem it cramped. It also continues to benefit from Toyota's strong reliability, resale value and included scheduled maintenance program. Really, anyone shopping for a compact crossover would be wise to consider the 2019 RAV4 Everything about the RAV4 is new for 2019. The styling is blockier and more SUV-like, while the ground clearance has been raised. Certain trim levels, including the RAV4 Adventure, also get special off-roading drive modes and a more sophisticated all-wheel drive system. Importantly, driving dynamics have been sharpened for 2019 on every RAV4, the powertrains seriously upgraded for both the base gas engine and the more efficient RAV4 Hybrid , and the interior made more attractive and functional. Cargo capacity is a bit down, however, as is headroom.

What's the interior and in-car technology like? Interior materials and finishes are good for the RAV4's compact crossover class, and much better than past versions of the vehicle. Genuine leather is not available, and the SofTex vinyl that comes on up-level models isn't a convincing substitute. Frankly, the RAV4 never achieves the near-luxury vibe that a



All RAV4's but the base LE get a large, 8-inch touchscreen placed high atop the dash, which makes it easy to see and reach (even if it isn't the best system to use). We appreciate that Toyota has included physical knobs and menu buttons to support this screen as it contributes to the system's overall functionality (but it would be nice if some were bigger). Apple CarPlay is also standard, but Android Auto is not available. We also had trouble charging our phone with the available wireless charging pad.



In-car storage is improved over the previous RAV4, and although it doesn't have the uber-practical center console cubbies of the Honda CR-V, there's still a grippy place to store/charge your phone (in theory), large cupholders, a sizable under-armrest bin, and shelves built into the dash.



How big is the RAV4? The 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a bit bigger in a few dimensions compared to its predecessor, but in general, it's less spacious and ultimately practical than before, or in comparison to uber-sensible rivals like the Honda CR-V and



Cargo volume of 37.6 cubic feet with the back seats raised or 69.8 cubic feet with them folded is also less than those of key rivals (as well as the outgoing model). This is largely the result of that lower roof and a more raked tailgate area, but then they also contribute to the RAV4's arguably improved styling. This would be the tradeoff, and honestly, we don't think it should be that concerning for most shoppers. For instance, it still has more cargo capacity than a



We would also be remiss if we didn't mention the RAV4's ample ground clearance, especially in the Adventure trim level, that contributes to it being one of the more capable compact SUVs off the beaten path. Only the



What's the performance and fuel economy? There are two engine options for the 2019 Toyota RAV4. Most versions get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. No other base engine in the segment comes close to that horsepower, and a run from 0-60 mph takes an estimated 8.1 seconds.



An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while two all-wheel drive systems are optional depending on trim level. The first is a basic reactive system that sends power to the rear wheels in the event of slippage, whereas the second available on the Adventure and Limited trim levels more actively sends power around, including between the rear wheels to improve wet weather traction as well as dry road handling. It also includes off-road vehicle settings for "Mud & Sand," "Rock & Dirt" and "Snow."



The RAV4 Hybrid gets a different 2.5-liter engine along with three electric motors that combine to offer up 219 horsepower. The electric motor at the rear effectively gives the Hybrid standard all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 estimate is 7.8 seconds, meaning the Hybrid is not only the more fuel-efficient choice, but the higher performance one too (albeit barely).



The



The



Interior materials and finishes are good for the RAV4's compact crossover class, and much better than past versions of the vehicle. Genuine leather is not available, and the SofTex vinyl that comes on up-level models isn't a convincing substitute. Frankly, the RAV4 never achieves the near-luxury vibe that a Honda CR-V or Mazda CX-5 can. Still, we like the colorful trim pieces in certain trim levels, while there are plenty of niceties like ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a panoramic sunroof and soft-touch materials covering the dash and doors.All RAV4's but the base LE get a large, 8-inch touchscreen placed high atop the dash, which makes it easy to see and reach (even if it isn't the best system to use). We appreciate that Toyota has included physical knobs and menu buttons to support this screen as it contributes to the system's overall functionality (but it would be nice if some were bigger). Apple CarPlay is also standard, but Android Auto is not available. We also had trouble charging our phone with the available wireless charging pad.In-car storage is improved over the previous RAV4, and although it doesn't have the uber-practical center console cubbies of the Honda CR-V, there's still a grippy place to store/charge your phone (in theory), large cupholders, a sizable under-armrest bin, and shelves built into the dash.The 2019 Toyota RAV4 is a bit bigger in a few dimensions compared to its predecessor, but in general, it's less spacious and ultimately practical than before, or in comparison to uber-sensible rivals like the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester . The roof is lower and passengers both in front and in the back may find things a little confining (especially with the optional sunroof). Rear seat legroom is basically mid-pack, but full-sized adults and rear-facing child seats should still fit comfortably enough.Cargo volume of 37.6 cubic feet with the back seats raised or 69.8 cubic feet with them folded is also less than those of key rivals (as well as the outgoing model). This is largely the result of that lower roof and a more raked tailgate area, but then they also contribute to the RAV4's arguably improved styling. This would be the tradeoff, and honestly, we don't think it should be that concerning for most shoppers. For instance, it still has more cargo capacity than a Ford Escape (34 and 68 cubic feet, respectively), while a dual-sided cargo floor (one carpet, one easy-to-clean plastic) and a hide-way cargo cover add some distinctive versatility.We would also be remiss if we didn't mention the RAV4's ample ground clearance, especially in the Adventure trim level, that contributes to it being one of the more capable compact SUVs off the beaten path. Only the Forester and a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk are better at clearing impediments than the RAV4 Adventure, and even the lowest RAV4 — the XSE Hybrid — still clears 8 inches. The old model was in the low 6 range.There are two engine options for the 2019 Toyota RAV4. Most versions get a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine good for 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. No other base engine in the segment comes close to that horsepower, and a run from 0-60 mph takes an estimated 8.1 seconds.An eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, while two all-wheel drive systems are optional depending on trim level. The first is a basic reactive system that sends power to the rear wheels in the event of slippage, whereas the second available on the Adventure and Limited trim levels more actively sends power around, including between the rear wheels to improve wet weather traction as well as dry road handling. It also includes off-road vehicle settings for "Mud & Sand," "Rock & Dirt" and "Snow."The RAV4 Hybrid gets a different 2.5-liter engine along with three electric motors that combine to offer up 219 horsepower. The electric motor at the rear effectively gives the Hybrid standard all-wheel drive. Its 0-60 estimate is 7.8 seconds, meaning the Hybrid is not only the more fuel-efficient choice, but the higher performance one too (albeit barely).The EPA rates the front-wheel-drive RAV4 at 26 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined. Those estimates lower only to 26/34/30 with the basic AWD system, while the more advance system gets cut down to 25/33/28.The EPA had not rated the 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid as the time of this writing, but Toyota estimates that it will return 41 mpg city, 38 highway and 40 mpg combined. That would make it the most fuel efficient small crossover in America.