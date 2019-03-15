2019 Toyota RAV4 Review and Buying Guide

What's the RAV4 like to drive?

With a stiffer platform and new-and-improved suspension and steering, the 2019 model isn't the boring, anonymous crossover it once was. It may not engage like a Mazda CX-5, but there is still an eagerness to its turn-in and it demonstrates impressive poise while still offering a comfortable ride.There are Normal and Sport driving modes, but the differences between them were negligible. So too are the differences between the myriad trim levels. We've driven them all, and although the gas-only XLE perhaps felt a bit lighter and more playful, and the sport-tuned XSE Hybrid a bit more caffeinated in its response to inputs, there isn't a massive gap. That's just fine. Every RAV4 is better to drive than many competitors — not just some niche sport variant.In terms of the available engines, the base four-cylinder may stand out on paper, but in practice it's merely acceptable for the segment and we found it a bit loud and buzzy. The Hybrid actually improves this, as it adds that initial kick of electric power to smooth things out. Still, prolonged acceleration reveals the typical Toyota hybrid drone. Ultimately, both of these engines are about providing good fuel economy without a penalty for drivability (there's no throttle lag or unusual transmission programming, for instance). They succeed, but if you want more guts, you'll have to look elsewhere."For everyone put off by the new direction, we're wagering many more will be attracted to the more characterful approach. Toyota may have messed with a good thing, but it didn't mess it up."Our Quick Spin review of the off-road-oriented Adventure trim level, which boasts additional ground clearance and chunky good looks that we prefer over the standard version.Our Quick Spin review of the RAV4 Hybrid, which we found is very nice to drive despite its intended role as the fuel-sipping option.In the pair of charts below, you can see how the 2019 Toyota RAV4 compares to all of its compact SUVs in terms of engine specs and dimensions. We have selected key figures that should help you determine which might be a better fit for your needs or tastes.

Pricing for the 2019 RAV4 starts at $26,545 in LE trim, including $1,045 for destination. Standard equipment includes 17-inch steel wheels, LED headlights, roof rails, rear tinted glass, a full suite of accident avoidance tech (see Safety section), adaptive cruise control, a height-adjustable driver seat, cloth upholstery, a 60/40-split reclining and folding back seat, a 7-inch touchscreen (all other trims get an 8-inch screen), one USB port, Apple CarPlay, in-car WiFi, and a six-speaker sound system.



From there, extra equipment is mostly added through the upper trim levels. Highlights include a power liftgate, a sunroof, proximity entry and push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, SofTex vinyl upholstery, a power driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver memory settings, satellite radio, wireless smartphone charging, four USB ports integrated navigation, and a JBL sound system. The various trim levels, especially the XSE Hybrid and Adventure, feature different styling.

You can compare the 2019 Toyota RAV4 trim levels and view local pricing here on Autoblog.

The pricing of all trim levels is below, all with front-wheel drive unless otherwise noted. For the gas models, all-wheel drive is basically a $1,400 option, while the hybrid adds $800 beyond that.



RAV4 LE: $26,545

RAV4 XLE: $28,345

RAV4 XLE Premium: $30,545

RAV4 Limited: $34,545

RAV4 XSE Hybrid (AWD only): $34,745

RAV4 Adventure (AWD only): $33,945

