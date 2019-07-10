Each year we review, test and rate hundreds of brand-new cars, trucks and SUVs. We rate these vehicles using the Autoblog score, giving a select few our Editors’ Pick. Here are the best cars we drove in June 2019.



2019 BMW 8 Series

Everyone on the Autoblog staff loves a good grand tourer, so we were excited to get behind the wheel of the revived BMW 8 Series, specifically an M850i Coupe. A good GT needs to be as fast as it is stylish and comfortable, and the new 8 Series delivers. We particularly like the 523-horsepower twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8’s copious power and smooth ride quality, even on Michigan’s pockmarked post-winter roads. We dig the interior design, too, though not everyone was in love with the exterior. It’s not the best-handling car in its class, and doesn’t hide its sizable proportions very well, but it’s still worth a look if you’re looking for a big, fast cruiser.



2019 Ford Expedition

Crossovers may be the hottest vehicles on the market, but there’s still a sizable demand for traditional body-on-frame SUVs like the Ford Expedition. These behemoths offer plenty of space in addition to truck-like capability. We like the Expedition's smooth ride, powerful twin-turbo V6 and sharp exterior design, though the interior can feel a bit cheap, especially on some of the more expensive trims. Adding options quickly puts it into Lincoln Navigator territory, and it’s hard to recommend the Ford over the Lincoln when the latter packs the same capability into a far nicer package. Still, the Expedition is as good or better than the competition in most respects, and that’s why it’s one of our picks.



2019 Toyota 86

Few cars at any price point are as much fun as the Toyota 86 (and its twin, the Subaru BRZ). We like the 86’s balanced chassis and sharp steering, and while it’s not as nimble as its close rival the Mazda MX-5 Miata, the Toyota’s back seat and trunk make it a more usable vehicle. But while we like the 86’s driving position, the rest of the interior feels cheap and dated, especially the infotainment system. We complained about the anemic powertrain back in 2012, and it’s only gotten worse as the years have gone by. If you’re willing to live with the interior and coarse powertrain, then you’ll be rewarded with one hell of a driving experience.



2019 Volvo XC90

When the Volvo XC90 debuted in 2015, it marked a new era for the Swedish automaker, propelling Volvo upmarket and influencing interior and exterior design across the entire industry. We still love the XC90’s handsome looks and its clean, comfortable interior, but things aren’t as rosy as they were a few years back. The tech has aged poorly and the ride quality, especially with larger wheels, is behind newer competitors like the BMW X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class. The plug-in hybrid T8 model continues to disappoint with limited battery range and abrupt transitions between electric- and gas-powered operation.. Still, if you want a handsome and safe vehicle that’s likely to look good 10 years from now, the XC90 is a compelling three-row offering.



2020 Acura RDX

The Acura RDX is all new for 2020, and it’s a huge improvement over the last model. The design is sharp and handsome both inside and out, especially in the sport A-Spec trim. It feels comfortable and refined on the road, though we were hoping the A-Spec would deliver a bit more in the way of driving enjoyment. The trick SH-AWD system works well, and you can feel the torque vectoring sorting out traction in real time. Misses are few. The new infotainment system sounds nice in theory, but we never really got used to its touchpad interface — a touchscreen would work much better. It’s also not quite there when it comes to that luxury feel you find in the German competition. Still, the RDX offers a good bit of value, undercutting similarly equipped models from BMW and Mercedes-Benz by thousands of dollars.