Awaiting Chevy Trailblazer, driving Ford Ranger | Autoblog Podcast #580

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Green Editor John Beltz Snyder. First, they discuss the news, including the Chevy Trailblazer, Ferrari to stop providing Maserati with engines, an upcoming Ferrari Hybrid, Elon Musk's sex jokes and the reveal of the McLaren GT. They also talk at length about a couple vehicles they've been driving: the Kia Niro EV and the Ford Ranger.
Autoblog Podcast #580
Rundown
Feedback
Related Video:
- Chevy Trailblazer could be coming to the U.S.
- Ferrari to stop supplying engines to Maserati
- Ferrari to reveal a hybrid supercar
- Sex on Autopilot
- McLaren GT revealed
- Cars we're driving:
