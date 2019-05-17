Podcast

Awaiting Chevy Trailblazer, driving Ford Ranger | Autoblog Podcast #580

Plus McLaren GT, Kia Niro EV, and sex on Autopilot

May 17th 2019 at 2:30PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Green Editor John Beltz Snyder. First, they discuss the news, including the Chevy Trailblazer, Ferrari to stop providing Maserati with engines, an upcoming Ferrari Hybrid, Elon Musk's sex jokes and the reveal of the McLaren GT. They also talk at length about a couple vehicles they've been driving: the Kia Niro EV and the Ford Ranger.

