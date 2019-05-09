Ferrari CEO confirms hybrid model will be revealed this month

Ferrari confirmed it's going to reveal a hybrid supercar before the month is over in its Q1 2019 financial call. CEO, Louis Camilleri made the statement.
"The second model will be presented at the end of this month, with the world premiere held here in Maranello. As we have stated previously, it will be a top-of-the-line hybrid with supercar performance and a true beauty," Camilleri said.
The Motley Fool posted a transcript of the entire earnings call online, and Motor1 initially reported the news. We knew a hybrid supercar was on its way, but now we know it's for sure happening this month from Maranello. The most recent rumors and reports concerning this car was that it would be a twin-turbo V6 with a combined system output of 723 horsepower and 800 pound-feet of torque. A V8 hybrid powertrain in a different model is also expected to be revealed at some point, but that's reportedly going to come after the V6.
Camilleri went on to say that this car "will be above the 812 Superfast. So it's not a 488 replacement per se." The 812 Superfast has supercar performance from its 6.5-liter V12, but it's more of a grand tourer in the Ferrari lineup. And the F8 Tributo was just released as the 488 GTB's successor, so it's more likely to be similar to the 812 with a different powertrain. Sitting above the 812 Superfast is no small chore, though, as that car makes 789 earth-shattering horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque.
Ferrari has dabbled in a hybrid powertrain before with the LaFerrari. That car had a 6.3-liter V12 supplemented by a HY-KERS unit, providing an extra 161 horsepower and 199 pound-feet of torque from its electric motor for a grand total of 950 ponies and 715 pound-feet of torque. This hybrid Ferrari will certainly be less powerful than that, but we don't know exact layout or function of the new system Ferrari is going to use yet.
Watch out toward the end of May for this electrified Ferrari to finally make its debut.
