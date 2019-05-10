Elon Musk jokes about couple having unsafe sex on Autopilot

Musk's most recent tweets came in reference to a video of a man who picks up a pornographic film actress in his Tesla on a supposed "Tinder date," and the two end up having sex while the man keeps driving, at times relying only on Autopilot, with no hands on the wheel. After being tagged days earlier by the actress who appears in the video, Musk tweeted, "Turns out there's more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined" and, later, "Shoulda seen it coming."
Musk two weeks ago struck a deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over his use of the platform. The SEC last year sued Musk over his ill-fated "funding secured" tweet on Aug. 7 sent investors and Tesla officials scurrying as Musk spilled the beans that he would try to take Tesla private. As it turned out, the plan was in its formative stages only and funding was not, in fact, secured.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have also investigated several crashes involving Tesla vehicles being run on Autopilot, some of them fatal. Tesla's own description states that "Autopilot is intended for us with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time."
Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from Autoblog.
Earlier this week, Musk tweeted what appeared to be a modified screen grab of an article about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's plans for Blue Origin, his space company, and its plans to colonize the Moon. The featured image of the Blue Moon capsule appears to have been digitally altered with a crude double entendre about sexual frustration that we won't embed here, with Musk adding the comment, "Stop teasing, Jeff," followed by a winking emoticon. Musk is also CEO of SpaceX and has spoken about his own vision of one day sending people to live on Mars.
Finally, on Saturday, Musk reignited his Twitter feud with super-investor Buffett, apparently after the Wall Street titan made critical remarks about Musk's plans, announced during an earnings conference call last month, to offer auto insurance for its own vehicles. At his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting last weekend in Nebraska, according to CNBC, Buffett said "The success of the auto companies getting into the insurance business is probably as likely as the success of the insurance companies getting into the auto business."
Musk took that ball and tweeted a link to order the Model 3, highlighting that it was cheaper than a Honda Accord. "Also 1000 times more fun!" he said in one tweet, adding "That's a direct quote from Warren Buffett" in a follow-up.
Musk has previously jousted with Buffett on Twitter over investment strategy — and candy.