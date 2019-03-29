2019 Kia Niro EV Review and Buying Guide | Long-range fun

What's new with Niro for 2019?

What are the Niro EV's interior and in-car technology like?

How big is the Niro EV?

Kia entered the increasingly competitive small crossover game with the Niro hybrid, followed by the Niro PHEV shortly after. Now it offers the 2019 Kia Niro EV, which retains the same desirable body style but adds a big battery good for an estimated 239 miles of driving range on a single charge, and with the ability to charge at up to 100 kW on a DC fast charger. Even better, the Niro EV is funky and spunky, with an attitude that translates to genuine on-road fun without sacrificing practicality or driving range.The all-electric powertrain is new to the Niro lineup, making this the very first model year of the Niro EV.The interior design is a little bit funky, with some interesting geometry and blue-green accents here and there. It's not too far-out, though, and we like the intuitive usability of the hard button controls for audio and climate control on the center stack below the central touchscreen. The plastics don't stand out as particularly cheap, the seats feel high-quality and supportive (though we had a little trouble finding a natural seating position), and the leather steering wheel feels good in hand. Amenities like heated and ventilated seats, and a heated steering wheel are available.Kia's infotainment system is attractive and easy to use, with either a 7- or 8-inch touchscreen depending on trim. There's also a 7-inch TFT LCD display panel in the center of the digital instrument cluster, providing useful information directly in front of the driver. Bluetooth and voice recognition are standard, as are Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. Wireless phone charging comes standard in the higher, EX Premium trim.

The Niro EV fits into the subcompact crossover segment, alongside its cousin the Hyundai Kona Electric. It's 172.2 inches long, with a 106.3-inch wheelbase. That's 7.6 and 39 inches longer than the Hyundai, respectively. It's longer than the Chevy Bolt, Mazda CX-3 and Jeep Renegade, but smaller than the Honda CR-V. This should be a just-right size for many, and it means more room and highway stability while still maintaining maneuverability in tight parking lots. Its 71.1 inches wide, 61.8 inches tall, with a ground clearance of 6.1 inches.



Inside the Niro EV, there is 36.0 inches of rear legroom, which makes it comfortable for two adults. Total cargo capacity is 53.0 cubic feet with the rear seats folded down, and including the small cubby spaces revealed when you lift up the load floor. That's more than the Kona Electric (45.8 cubic feet), Nissan Leaf (30.0) and Volkswagen e-Golf (52.8) but less than the Bolt (56.6). The Niro EV offers 18.5 cubic feet with the rear seats up, which is actually smaller than the Kona Electric (19.2) on paper, but we suspect that in practice, it'll actually hold more stuff. It's also less on paper than the Nissan Leaf (23.6) and VW e-Golf (22.8) but more than the Tesla Model 3 (15 cubic feet combined between trunk and frunk) and Chevy Bolt (16.9).





