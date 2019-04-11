2019 Ford Ranger Review and Buying Guide | A solid midsize pickup truck

What's the Ranger like to drive on- and offroad?

Where can I read more about the Ford Ranger?

It's surprisingly nice. Ford really nailed the ride quality on the Ranger, especially considering it wears unusual parabolic leaf springs on the rear instead of a conventional leaf pack. On our first drive review, we found the ride firm enough to prevent wallowing or tippiness, but also compliant enough to absorb bumps without giving the frame the jitters. We credit smart tuning of the dampers and spring rates for this. The ride quality is more composed than competitors like the Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.The smart automatic knocked out shifts without significant delay or hunting, other than some odd engagements at very low speeds, and we overall have no complaints about how this transmission works in the Ranger. The electrically-assisted steering is "delightful," as we noted in our first drive, and the truck tracks well on the road, too.We got an opportunity to take an FX4 off-road trim around a prepared dirt course, and while it's no Jeep Gladiator or even the Ranger Raptor sold overseas, the retuned suspension and off-road electronic traction aids work very well. We are looking forward to an opportunity to take a Ranger FX4 off-road head-to-head with its competition soon, on a course we choose. Stay tuned for more on that.Our first driving impressions of the Ford Ranger, mainly on-road with some off-roading on a prepared course. We discuss its design, capability, and history.A deep dive into the specs, dimensions, and capabilities of the Ford Ranger versus its midsize truck competition, including the Jeep Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado, and Nissan Frontier.