2019 Shelby GT-S Mustang is a supercharged rental car not for Hertz

Shelby is back in the hot rental car game with the 2019 Shelby GT-S Mustang, but for once its rental-specific car isn't for Hertz, a company that rented Shelby cars as far back as the 1960s. This model is for an international car rental company called SIXT. As a special bonus, Shelby says this is the first supercharged Mustang offered for rental.
That supercharger is installed by Shelby and bumps power from the 5.0-liter V8 up to over 600 horsepower (Shelby doesn't get any more specific than that). It will only be available with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Other improved performance aspects are upgraded Brembo front brakes, Ford Performance springs and anti-roll bars and a Borla cat-back exhaust. Visually, the car gets either an orange paint job with black stripes or a black paint job with orange stripes to match SIXT's corporate colors. It has the body kit from the Shelby GT and Shelby wheels. And on the inside, there is a black and orange leather interior with orange stitching and embroidery.
Pricing for rentals hasn't been set yet, but cars will initially be available in Southern California, Southern Florida and Las Vegas. The first 20 will arrive this summer. While the cars will only be available for rental initially, they will be sold to the public after being retired from rental fleets. If you can't wait that long, you can get nearly the same vehicle in the form of the Shelby GT, but it makes over 700 horsepower in supercharged form. There's also a naturally aspirated version of that car with 480 horsepower, and both versions can be had as a coupe or convertible with a manual or automatic. The base price for the GT is $61,345. Time will tell how much used GT-S models will go for.
