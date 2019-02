2020 Kia Soul First Drive Review | FUNky

Kia Soul X-Line

Kia Soul GT-Line Turbo

It's hard to believe, but the Kia Soul first went on sale a decade ago, hitting the market for the 2010 model year to challenge the new-to-America Nissan Cube and the wheeled box pioneer Scion xB . We're not sure, of the three, we'd have put our money on the Soul to outlast the rest, but here we are. The xB and Cube are long dead, and the Soul is on its third-generation, ready to take on the latest crop of subcompact crossovers that have replaced the old boxes.The new generation is completely redesigned from the ground-up , sporting bold but recognizable looks. Under the skin is a new standard engine, and the lineup features additional trim lines, each with unique styling. We tried out two versions of the new Soul, the crossover-inspired X-Line with a new naturally aspirated 2.0-liter engine, and the sporty GT-Line with the optional turbocharged 1.6-liter engine. What we discovered was a spunky, funky hatch that's a great choice all-around in one guise - and a questionable choice in another.The Kia Soul X-Line is roughly a mid-level model, starting at $22,485, and it features the powertrain that the vast majority of Souls will have: a 2.0-liter inline-four making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque coupled to a CVT. That's a $4,000 step up from a base, manual LX, and the price difference is attributable to styling tweaks – plastic fender flares and silver-painted trim meant to evoke skid plates – plus the addition of blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning. Despite the quasi-crossover looks, there's no extra ground clearance nor the option of all-wheel-drive. We don't think most buyers will mind, too much, since most Souls will probably never leave pavement anyway.The four-cylinder engine is about par for the segment. Acceleration is sluggish with plenty of noise, but throttle response is snappy, and the sounds it does emit is pleasantly growly. Fuel economy for most CVT-equipped Souls comes in at 27 mpg in the city, and 33 on the highway, which matches the old naturally-aspirated 1.6-liter model's city economy and improves on the highway by 3 mpg. That puts it ahead of the Toyota C-HR and tied with the CVT-equipped Subaru Crosstrek . The EX version of the Soul manages an impressive 29 mpg in the city and 35 on the highway, coming close to matching the Nissan Kicks that gets 31 mpg in town and 36 on the highway. Choosing a manual in the Soul brings fuel economy down to 25 in the city and 31 on the highway.The engine may be average, but the CVT impresses, partly because it spends its time simulating a silky smooth automatic. Popping it into manual mode lets you shift through predetermined ratios that never fluctuate. This not only reinforces the feeling of having real gears, but it makes the powertrain feel more responsive and lets you take advantage of engine braking. When you are ready to shift, the change comes smoothly and responsively.We wouldn't normally go on about a CVT like this, but it was one of two key aspects that made this relatively plain Soul surprisingly fun on mountain roads around San Diego. The other was the Soul's cheerful chassis. On winding roads, the Soul barely leans, and it changes directions quickly and smoothly. The Soul remains pleasant off the mountain roads thanks to a well-damped ride that falls a bit on the firm side. The only drawbacks are numb, imprecise steering, and a bit of busyness over bumps that may be a side-effect of the Soul's torsion beam rear suspension. Neither were annoying enough to put us off the Soul.The Kia Soul's driving experience is also enhanced by the hatchback's well laid out, comfortable interior. The high-seating position provides great visibility, and the high roof keeps you from feeling like your head is in the ceiling. There's plenty of adjustment in the wheel and seat, so a comfortable position is a breeze to find. While they don't have much shape, the seats are still comfy thanks to soft thick cushions that make the ride even more comfortable. Space is bountiful for all occupants, and your five-foot ten-inch author easily fit behind himself in the rear seats that feature a nice reclined shape and 38.8 inches of leg room. That happens to be more than the also capacious Subaru Crosstrek Cargo space is also plentiful at 24.2 cubic feet. The infotainment system features a standard seven-inch screen and Hyundai and Kia's simple and effective operating system.It's just a shame Kia didn't make this useful interior as characterful as the exterior. It certainly attempted to funk it up with triangular patterns in the doors, a squircle-shaped center stack and tweeters nestled against the air vents, but Kia rendered them all in shades of black or dark grey, hiding them even further in a colorless, drab interior.Now we come to the other Soul, the GT-Line with the turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder. Like the X-Line, the GT-Line sports unique body work with big grilles, deep spoilers, red accents and a sweet center-exit exhaust. But the focus here is the powertrain and the standard equipment.