2020 Kia Soul gets fuel economy ratings boost

Federal fuel-economy ratings are out for the all-new 2020 Kia Soul and show that the switch to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also found in the Forte sedan has turned the boxy compact crossover into more of a fuel-sipper compared to its predecessor.
When operated in Eco driving mode, the EPA rates the Soul fitted with the 2.0-liter engine at 35 miles per gallon on the freeway and 29 mpg in the city for a combined 31 mpg. Otherwise, the same model is rated at 27 mpg in the city, 33 on the highway and a combined 30 mpg. Versions fitted with the 1.6-liter turbocharged seven-speed top out at 27/32/29 mpg, while the 2.0-liter offered with a six-speed manual delivers 25/31/27 mpg.
The outgoing Soul fitted with the 1.6-liter engine maxed out at 28 mpg combined, while the more powerful outgoing 2.0-liter version was rated at 27 mpg combined.
The ratings for the 2020 Soul easily outperform the 2019 Jeep Renegade, another compact crossover, which is rated 22/30/25 mpg in its top configuration, but are short of the 2019 Nissan Kicks, which gets 31/36/33 mpg.
Kia is pairing the 2.0-liter engine with its Intelligent Variable Transmission, its version of a CVT, for the 2020 Soul as well as the six-speed manual. It offers 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 1.6-liter twin-scroll four-cylinder mates with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and offers 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The standard version of the 1.6-liter makes 130 hp and 118 lb-ft.
Still to come, and not yet rated, is the Soul EV, which borrows its electric motor and 64 kWh battery pack from the Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, offering 201 hp and 291 lb-ft of thrust. It's expected to have a driving range of more than 200 miles, accommodate DC fast charging and go on sale sometime later this year.
We still don't have pricing for the gas-powered versions, which are set to hit showrooms in the first half of this year.
