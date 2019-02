2020 Kia Soul gets fuel economy ratings boost

Federal fuel-economy ratings are out for the all-new 2020 Kia Soul and show that the switch to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine also found in the Forte sedan has turned the boxy compact crossover into more of a fuel-sipper compared to its predecessor.When operated in Eco driving mode, the EPA rates the Soul fitted with the 2.0-liter engine at 35 miles per gallon on the freeway and 29 mpg in the city for a combined 31 mpg. Otherwise, the same model is rated at 27 mpg in the city, 33 on the highway and a combined 30 mpg. Versions fitted with the 1.6-liter turbocharged seven-speed top out at 27/32/29 mpg, while the 2.0-liter offered with a six-speed manual delivers 25/31/27 mpg.The outgoing Soul fitted with the 1.6-liter engine maxed out at 28 mpg combined, while the more powerful outgoing 2.0-liter version was rated at 27 mpg combined.The ratings for the 2020 Soul easily outperform the 2019 Jeep Renegade , another compact crossover , which is rated 22/30/25 mpg in its top configuration, but are short of the 2019 Nissan Kicks , which gets 31/36/33 mpg. Kia is pairing the 2.0-liter engine with its Intelligent Variable Transmission, its version of a CVT, for the 2020 Soul as well as the six-speed manual. It offers 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 1.6-liter twin-scroll four-cylinder mates with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and offers 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. The standard version of the 1.6-liter makes 130 hp and 118 lb-ft.Still to come, and not yet rated, is the Soul EV , which borrows its electric motor and 64 kWh battery pack from the Niro EV and Hyundai Kona Electric, offering 201 hp and 291 lb-ft of thrust. It's expected to have a driving range of more than 200 miles, accommodate DC fast charging and go on sale sometime later this year.We still don't have pricing for the gas-powered versions, which are set to hit showrooms in the first half of this year.