2020 Kia Soul pricing starts at $18,485

Pricing for the 2020 Kia Soul hatchback-crossover-thing has been revealed, and it's a bit more expensive than the old model. The base manual transmission-equipped LX starts at $18,485, which is exactly $1,000 more than the old base manual model. And for those curious, the manual transmission is only available on the LX. The price gap is a tad narrower with the CVT-equipped 2020 Soul, which is only $800 more than the previous one at $19,985. Both versions of the LX, and all trims except the GT-Line with the turbo engine, get a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four making 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque.Stepping up from the base LX trim are several new variants. First up is the S that costs $21,285 and adds standard keyless entry, cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, alloy wheels and body-color door handles and mirrors. The non-turbocharged GT-Line starts at the same price, and it brings sportier bodywork, bigger 18-inch wheels, and leather-wrapped wheel and shift knob. On the other hand, safety features standard on the S, such as blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic warning, become options on the GT-Line.
X-line is next and is similar to the GT-Line, but comes with crossover-inspired plastic body cladding, faux skid plates and real roof rails. It costs more at $22,485, though, and it gets even fewer safety features still, losing the GT-Line's options as well as lane-keep assist and automatic emergency braking. Topping out the range of Souls with the 2.0-liter engine is the EX at $23,685. It comes with all the features of the S plus heated mirrors, heated seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, 10.25-inch infotainment screen, wireless phone charging, push-button start, and leather-wrapped wheel and shift knob.
At the top of the range is the GT-Line with turbo engine, and it starts at a shocking $28,485. That's $4,500 more than the outgoing turbocharged Soul, and it's right in line with some pretty serious sporty hatchbacks such as the VW GTI ($28,490), Mini Cooper S ($26,750) and Hyundai Veloster N ($27,820). Compared with other Souls, the top-spec GT-Line gets a force-fed 1.6-liter inline-four making 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. It's coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the only transmission option. It also adds a heads-up display, adaptive cruise control, sunroof, power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, and Harman Kardon sound system with illuminated speakers to the list of features from the EX.
