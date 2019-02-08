Podcast

2019 Chicago Auto Show Special | Autoblog Podcast #570

We also discuss the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and BMW X5

Feb 8th 2019 at 5:20PM
On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Reese Counts discuss the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, including the debuts of the Toyota RAV4 TRD, refreshed Toyota Tacoma, the Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition and the new Subaru Legacy. We also announced our best-of-show winners. We also talk about a couple of SUVs we've had at the office, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the BMW X5. Finally, we spend your money on a new, fun vehicle for winter.

Autoblog Podcast #570

