2019 Chicago Auto Show Special | Autoblog Podcast #570

On this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore and Associate Editor Reese Counts discuss the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, including the debuts of the Toyota RAV4 TRD, refreshed Toyota Tacoma, the Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition and the new Subaru Legacy. We also announced our best-of-show winners. We also talk about a couple of SUVs we've had at the office, the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class and the BMW X5. Finally, we spend your money on a new, fun vehicle for winter.
Autoblog Podcast #570
Rundown
Feedback
- 2020 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Mazda Miata 30th Anniversary Edition
- 2020 Subaru Legacy
- 2019 Ram 1500 split tailgate
- 2019 Toyota RAV4 TRD Off-Road
- Chicago Auto Show Editor's Picks
- Mercedes-Benz G550
- BMW X5
