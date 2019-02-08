2019 Chicago Auto Show Editors' Picks

slide-7517080

Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale: Yes, it's just a special color and limited production, but oh what a color! It's creamsicle orange, and it seriously appeared to glow on stage. It's also a welcome break from Mazda's conservative color choices the last few years. On top of that, it has gorgeous Rays wheels, and a fun color-coordinated interior. Plus it's one of the best generations of Miatas, ever, so there's not much wrong here.

Senior Editor Alex Kierstein: We love the Miata. We also love a bold color on a fun car. This one ticks all the boxes, because that color is inspired by the monstrous 787B that won Le Mans. It’s got a nice equipment list and it’s a limited edition model. Judging by past special editions, it’s likely to hold value, which is good because it ain’t cheap.

Manager, Video Production Eddie Sabatini: The fun-to-drive Miata gets a fun color – what's not to like? Hopefully, Mazda lets the racing orange color stick around long after the special anniversary badging goes away -- especially since the 30th Anniversary Edition has already sold out.

